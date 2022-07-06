Obituary for Herald-Leader July 6, 2022

Maria Dolores Alvarez

Maria Dolores Alvarez, 92, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Sunday, July 3, 2022.

She was born April 11, 1930 in El Salvador to Antonio Alvarez and Paula Ponce. She was a homemaker and loved her family.

The visitation will be held 4-8 p.m., Friday, July 8, 2022 at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home.

The graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Oak Hill Cemetery of Siloam Springs.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

An online guestbook is availablea at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.