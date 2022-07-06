OPINION: ‘God bless the U.S.A.’

When I was on the airshow circuit 15 years ago, flying as a flight engineer/backup co-pilot, I remember hearing a song that was written by a loyal and patriotic American singer that told the story of what it meant to be an American. The words of that song still resonate through my soul today. But now our country is under attack by an army bent on destroying the very meaning of the word "American."

When I was working at the Ozark Military Museum while it was in Springdale in 2001, I started crewing on the Beech 3NM Expediter "Canadian Queen" alongside longtime Decatur resident Don "DK" Bredehoeft, who was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He instilled a sense of serving others in me that I still live by today.

One of the things we used to do with the old Twinbeech was to take her to air shows and show the younger generation the very aircraft that helped to win World War II, from 1941-1945. Although the "Queen" was built in 1952, her forerunners were used in transporting supplies and troops across this nation and even into Britain and parts of Europe.

Like so many other aircrews, which flew such legendary aircraft as the B-17, B-29, P-51, P-47, C-46, and C-47, I, along with my lifetime friend Rex Crewse, wanted to tell the story of the gallant men and women who fought in the air, on the seas and on the ground. Many were never able to return to their homes. For most of us on the air show circuit, this was our way of remembering and honoring all who fought for freedom.

Today, the Marxist movement that seems to be sweeping this nation is bent on only one thing, to destroy the one thing that so many loyal Americans died for, freedom. These Marxists want to sweep these brave souls under the rug to be forgotten forever. This group may be winning the battle but not the war.

This great nation just finished celebrating the birth of our country and all the founding fathers who risked it all to defeat tyranny and oppression. And the Marxists want to sweep their memories and accomplishments under the rug with their brooms made of lies and deceptions. They win some battles but we can't let them win the war.

It is our duty as Americans to fight back, defend and remember all those brave souls that fought in all the wars of the 20th and 21st centuries.

I know that, like a child who grows up into a responsible, loving adult, we made many mistakes along this journey. But we learned and corrected these mistakes along the way as we progressed as a nation.

We continue to make great strides as Americans. We have learned to work together, live together, love together and grow together as a nation.

I pray to God that he continues to give us all strength as the assault on our very existence continues.

Getting back to my air show experiences, the one song that was played at every event and the one that stirs up pride in being an American is "God Bless the USA" by Lee Greenwood.

Usually, this song is played during the Air Force's Heritage Flight and the Navy's Legacy Flight. Here the old meets the new. Planes from World War II fly in formation with current aircraft in use today. My good friend and mentor Reg Urschler and Apollo 8 astronaut Bill Anders put this program together with members of the Air Force as a way to remember and honor all who served in our nation's military.

Coupled with Greenwood's song, the aircraft flying together invoke pride in everyone who witnesses this event. The chorus of this great song sums up what being an American is all about:

"And I'm proud to be an American where at least I know I'm free. And I won't forget the men who died, who gave that right to me. And I'd gladly stand up next to you and defend her still today, 'Cause there ain't no doubt I love this land; God Bless the U.S.A." (lyrics by Lee Greenwood)

So, on this Independence Day and in the days and years to come, let us all stand together and be proud, proud to be Americans.

Send a message to those who want to destroy our great country. Freedom is a right worth fighting for. "God Bless the U.S.A." (Lee Greenwood).

Mike Eckels is a reporter and staff writer for the Westside Eagle Observer. He may be contacted by email at [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.