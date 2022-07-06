OPINION: No retreat — and no surrender

On the second day of the Battle of Gettysburg -- July 2, 1863 -- Union scouts told Commander George Meade that Confederate units were moving around his left flank, apparently trying to take the high ground on the south side of the battlefield. Meade immediately realized that if the Rebels managed to do that, they could shower his entire army with artillery fire. Worse yet, if the Confederates pivoted around that point, they could get between Meade's army and Washington. Meade would be forced to attack Robert E. Lee's army, which, if entrenched, would be suicidal for the Union army. And if the Rebels took Washington, it very well could have been "game over" for the Union.

The responsibility for defending the high ground was given to the 20th Maine Volunteer Infantry Regiment, under the command of Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain. Chamberlain told his soldiers that they had been ordered to hold the ground -- Little Round Top -- "at all costs." There would be no retreat, and no surrender.

The 20th Maine held their ground through three charges, but, because of depleted ammunition, would not be able to repel a fourth. Chamberlain, knowing he could not hold the line nor retreat, did the only thing left to him: he ATTACKED the Rebels in a bayonet charge that featured a "swinging gate" maneuver, hitting his opponents in the front and on their right flank simultaneously. The maneuver worked, resulting in the final repulse of the Confederate attack, and the surrender of a sizable portion of the attacking force.

Chamberlain's maneuver saved the Union army, and may very well have saved the Union itself.

Many times in its history, the experiment in representative government known as the United States of America has seemingly been on the brink of dissolution. Whether on a dark and foggy August night on Long Island in 1776, or another long, dark night in Baltimore in September of 1814; whether on the frosty field in front of the stone wall at Fredericksburg, or that hilltop just south of Gettysburg; whether offshore of that insignificant little island called Midway, or coming ashore facing almost certain death on the beaches of Normandy.

And we're still here.

One reason, of course, is the resilience of the unique form of government called a representative republic, which allows for the peaceful transition of power every two to four years, and has worked successfully for more than two centuries.

But there is another reason. Some people would attribute many of the fortuitous events of American history -- Gettysburg, Midway, etc. -- to luck. I don't believe in "luck." I believe that the United States has been providentially protected throughout its history by the Creator, because of the presence of believers within its citizenship, who pray for their country and its leaders, and seek to do God's will by following His commands (which can be summed up this way: Love God, Love Others). We have been the recipients of God's providential protection and blessing because of this. Hopefully we won't forget where our protection and blessings come from, and why we receive them.

