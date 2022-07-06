Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Rotary welcomes new members, installs officers

by From Staff Reports | Today at 5:26 a.m.
Photo submitted The Siloam Springs Rotary Club installed the officers of the club for the 2022-23 term at its meeting June 28. Pictured (from left) are Mary Nolan, secretary-treasurer; guest Michelle Robinson, assistant district governor of 6110; Stanley Church, president; and Edwin Ruffing, president-elect. The Rotary Club meets every other Tuesday at noon in the Dye Lounge in the Mabee Center at John Brown University.


  photo  Photo submitted The Siloam Springs Rotary Club welcomed five new members at the meeting on June 28. Pictured (from left are Stanley Church, club president; new members Tammi Vanatta, community volunteer; Marc Hayot, The Herald-Leader; Edwin Ruffing, La-Z-Boy; Alex Taylor, financial advisor; Delia Haak, state representative district 91; Michelle Robinson of Van Buren, who is assistant district governor of district 6110.
  

Print Headline: Rotary welcomes new members, installs officers

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT