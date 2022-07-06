ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Rotary welcomes new members, installs officersby From Staff Reports | Today at 5:26 a.m.
Photo submitted The Siloam Springs Rotary Club installed the officers of the club for the 2022-23 term at its meeting June 28. Pictured (from left) are Mary Nolan, secretary-treasurer; guest Michelle Robinson, assistant district governor of 6110; Stanley Church, president; and Edwin Ruffing, president-elect. The Rotary Club meets every other Tuesday at noon in the Dye Lounge in the Mabee Center at John Brown University.
Print Headline: Rotary welcomes new members, installs officers
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended for you
ADVERTISEMENT