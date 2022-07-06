Photo submitted The Siloam Springs Rotary Club installed the officers of the club for the 2022-23 term at its meeting June 28. Pictured (from left) are Mary Nolan, secretary-treasurer; guest Michelle Robinson, assistant district governor of 6110; Stanley Church, president; and Edwin Ruffing, president-elect. The Rotary Club meets every other Tuesday at noon in the Dye Lounge in the Mabee Center at John Brown University.



Photo submitted The Siloam Springs Rotary Club welcomed five new members at the meeting on June 28. Pictured (from left are Stanley Church, club president; new members Tammi Vanatta, community volunteer; Marc Hayot, The Herald-Leader; Edwin Ruffing, La-Z-Boy; Alex Taylor, financial advisor; Delia Haak, state representative district 91; Michelle Robinson of Van Buren, who is assistant district governor of district 6110.



Print Headline: Rotary welcomes new members, installs officers

