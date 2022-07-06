Staying in motion without motion sickness

You and your family are taking a weekend roadtrip. Yay! But – uh oh – as the road gets curvier, suddenly the kids get quieter, and you know what that means: "Mommy, I don't feel very good." This summer, learn how to prevent carsickness before carsickness prevents you from having a great time together.

Motion sickness can be caused by an airplane, boat or car – or any other means of transportation, for that matter – and, when it hits, it can be a nightmare. Motion sickness occurs when the brain receives conflicting signals from the motion-sensing parts of the body: the semicircular canals in your inner ear, the eyes and the nerves in your arms and legs.

Normally, all three of these respond to any motion, but in motion sickness, the inner ear senses movement even though the body is staying still. When this happens, the differing input from the motion-sensing parts of the body confuses the brain, and the result is that oh-so-familiar and disagreeable feeling called nausea.

The signs

Motion sickness often starts as a feeling of queasiness, dizziness and fatigue, and it also may cause a cold sweat and loss of appetite.

If left untreated, these symptoms can progress to vomiting, and a fear of motion sickness can often make the situation even worse. Nearly anyone can get motion sickness, but according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, motion sickness is particularly common in children.

Instances when children are likely to be affected include being seated in the backseat of a car where they cannot see outside, on a boat or plane ride or when motion is very intense, such as when the water is rough or the air is turbulent.

What you can do

If you or your child develops symptoms of motion sickness on your family vacation, the best way to prevent symptoms from worsening is to stop the activity that is causing it.

If you are in a car, pull over to the side of the road and let your child walk around. On a boat? Head toward land where your child can stand on solid ground. This may not be convenient, but it will be worth it.

Prevention tips

Are you going on a roadtrip and worry motion sickness might get the better of you or your kids? Here are a few tips from the American Academy of Pediatrics to help you prevent motion sickness, or treat it once it has started.

• Place your child in an approved car seat facing forward if the child weighs more than 20 pounds. Do not let your child move around in the car.

• Eat a light snack before the trip. This relieves hunger pangs, which add to the symptoms.

• Try to focus your child's attention away from the queasy feeling. Listen to the radio, sing or talk.

• Have your child watch the road rather than look at things inside the car. Roll down the windows to let in fresh air.

