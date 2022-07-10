Legacy Jewelry named Small Business of the Quarter

Photo submitted

Legacy Jewelry won Small Business of the Quarter for the second quarter (April, May, June). Each quarter chamber ambassadors vote on and choose the winner of businesses for small (0-5 employees), mid-size (6-100 employees) and large (101+ employees) businesses. Chamber ambassadors look for businesses or key people in each of the businesses who are having a very positive impact on the community or region.

Photo submitted

Photo submitted

Photo submitted