Mid-Size Business of the Quarter goes to Barnett’s Dairyette

by Photo submitted | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted Barnett's Dairyette won Mid-Sized Business of the Quarter for the second quarter (April, May, June). Each quarter chamber ambassadors vote on and choose the winner of businesses for small (0-5 employees), mid-size (6-100 employees) and large (101+ employees) businesses. Chamber ambassadors look for businesses or key people in each of the businesses who are having a very positive impact on our community or region.

Print Headline: Mid-Size Business of the Quarter goes to Barnett’s Dairyette

