Odle to run track at Oklahoma Wesleyan

COLCORD, Okla. -- Colcord star athlete Stormy Odle signed a letter of intent Tuesday to run track at Oklahoma Wesleyan in a ceremony held at the Colcord Community Center.

Odle was a three-sport standout in his high school career at Colcord.

In football, he was the Hornets' starting quarterback for the last three seasons and a four-year starter on defense at safety.

He finished with 5,198 offensive yards and 68 career touchdowns. During the 2021 season, he was the district MVP and a Class A All-Star. He was the district's Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 and the district's top safety in 2019. He earned all-district honors in 2018.

In basketball, Odle was a three-time all-star in conference play.

In track, Odle was a regional champion in 2022 on the Hornets' 4x200-meter relay team. He was a conference champion this season in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the 4x100- and 4x200-meter relay teams.

In 2021, he was regional champion in the 200 meters and 4x400-meter relay teams.

He was conference champion in the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 relays and the 200-meter dash.

Odle also was the state runner-up in the 200 meters in 2021.

He is projected to run the 200 and 400 meters at Oklahoma Wesleyan.