OPINION: Harrison back in 5A-West Conference

It's a such a small change, a lot of people may not have noticed. But there's going to be a change in the 5A-West Conference for volleyball, boys and girls basketball and the spring sports.

Vilonia is out, and longtime rival Harrison is back in.

From a competition standpoint, it's probably an even trade. Vilonia is really good across the board in most sports, and so is Harrison.

But the rivalry with Vilonia is nothing like the rivalry with Harrison, at least from my experience of covering Siloam Springs sports the last 13 years.

I have a feeling a lot of the other conference schools feel the same way about the Goblins.

Mind you, Harrison is not going to be in Siloam Springs' football conference -- the 6A-West. The Goblins are not on the 2022 football schedule at all actually.

Because private schools Pulaski Academy and Little Rock Christian bumped up in classification to 6A, the 6A-West Conference will be nine teams, and each team will play eight conference games.

That only leaves room for two nonconferences games, which will be at Rogers Heritage on Aug. 26, and home against Alma on Sept. 2.

Ah, Alma. It's good to see the Airedales back on the football schedule, even if it's a nonconfernce game. Siloam Springs and Alma have not played each other on the gridiron since 2015, the first year of Panther Stadium. Alma has been one of those 'tweener schools moving up and down in classification over the years.

And hey, the Airedales are getting an indoor facility. Good for them.

That's something that's long overdue here. It was (and still is....) part of the plan at the Siloam Springs fieldhouse and Panther Stadium.

It's summer. The high temperate today as of this writing is going to be right at 100 degrees, and it'll be even hotter on the field turf at Panther Stadium.

If it weren't the dead period, and practices were allowed to take place, there would be no practice on the turf in that kind of heat -- way too hot.

Same for in the winter when the temperatures drop below freezing, athletes could still work inside a covered indoor facility.

It needs to happen here, and it will at some point.

There's a plan in place not only for a new indoor facility but also baseball and softball complex and tennis courts, all right at Siloam Springs High School.

I've been trying to imagine in my head what that would look like. It will certainly change the landscape around here quite a bit.

In the meantime we wait.

August is coming soon, and before you know it fall season will be here.

-- Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader. He can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.