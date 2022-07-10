Panthers back to work Monday

The Siloam Springs football team jumps back into its busy summer this week after more than two weeks off for the Arkansas Activities Association dead period.

The Panthers will resume Panther Pride workouts on Monday morning, and those will run each morning on Monday through Thursdays until the end of the month.

"We are excited to get back from the dead period and get back to work," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "We have three weeks of workouts until the fall practice starts. We need to get the most out of every day we have left and continue to try to improve in all areas."

On Wednesday, the Panthers will travel to Bentonville West for a team camp for varsity and junior varsity players from 9 a.m. to noon.

It's the fourth and final team camp of the summer for Siloam Springs. The Panthers attended three team camps in June at Shiloh Christian, Farmington and Springdale Har-Ber.

The Panthers also will host a ninth-grade team camp on July 21 at Panther Stadium.

"It will be imperative that everyone is present and working hard to get ready for the season," Craig said.

Other team opportunities the rest of this month include ninth-grade/junior varsity 7-on-7 sessions on Monday and July 18.

There are offensive line school sessions on July 12, July 19, July 20, July 21 and July 26, each meeting from 10-10:45 a.m.

Youth football workouts are scheduled at 9:30 a.m. on July 12, July 14, July 21 and July 28.

Fall football practice begins on Monday, Aug. 1.

Youth football camp

The Panthers are hosting a free youth football camp from 6-8 p.m. July 26.

The camp is for kids in grades 1-7.

Sign-ups are available at https://forms.gle/SyAVdbzSZ8xV81dRA.