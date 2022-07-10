Patterson presents regulations for utility commission

City Administrator Phillip Patterson presented regulations for a possible new utility commission during Tuesday's city board meeting.

Patterson originally initiated the conversation with the city board to establish a possible utility board during the city board meeting April 5.

Due to comments from the city directors, who did not want a utility board to have complete autonomy, city staff switched gears and brought forth regulations for a utility commission instead, which would serve in an advisory capacity only.

Prior to the April 5 meeting, Patterson had directed Electric Department Director Phil Stokes, Finance Director Christina Petriches and Steve Gorszczyk, director of public works, to research the issue and they returned with information on four cities: Bentonville, Clarksville, Hope and Pryor, Okla.

The four cities were chosen because they each have utility boards or commissions and provide utilities for their citizens. City directors had different reactions to the material presented.

Director Lesa Rissler was for the idea but wanted the board to be similar to the planning commission where they only make recommendations regarding utility matters. Directors Mindy Hunt and Carol Smiley also said the board needed to function in an advisory capacity only.

Director Reid Carroll was also in favor of the utility board but was not set on whether it should be an advisory board or not. Based on the recommendations from the city board city staff developed regulations for a utility commission and brought those back for the meeting on Tuesday.

Patterson gave the highlight for the utility commission to the board, as well as presenting the mission statement for the commission and membership information.

According to Patterson, initial members will serve different years based on their position. For the first year, the term for Position #1 will expire on Dec. 31, 2023.

Position #2's term will expire on Dec. 31, 2024; Position #3's team will expire on Dec. 31, 2024; the term for Position #4 will expire Dec. 31, 2025; and Position #5's term will expire on Dec. 31, 2025, Patterson said.

Successors will be appointed for a three-year term so there will always a potential member or two who will be appointed to the utility commission, Patterson said. The members will be compensated $100 per meeting, Patterson said.

If the city board establishes the utility commission this year, it will begin holding monthly meetings in January of 2023, Patterson said. These meetings will be for training purposes, Patterson said. In June of 2023, the utility commission will begin holding public meetings, Patterson said.

A few city directors commented on the regulations. Director Marla Sappington asked if there was an application process, how much members of the planning commission were compensated and asked if there were any cities that had long running utility boards or commissions, citing Bentonville has only had their utility commission for three years.

Patterson said city staff did not put the whole application process on the regulations and that he envisioned putting a notice out to the public and having interested parties submit a resume or letter of interest.

The interested parties would then be interviewed by a three-person panel consisting of city board members to interview them and let the panel make the recommendation to the whole board, Patterson said.

Patterson told Sappington that he believes planning commissioners get paid $100 per meeting. Senior Planner Ben Rhoads confirmed in a follow-up email that planning commissioners are paid $100 per meeting.

He also said that the other cities mentioned had longer running utility boards or commissions and that Bentonville was the most recent city to establish its utility commission.

Director David Allen asked if there were not any other cities besides Bentonville that was closer to Siloam Springs that has a utility board or commission. Patterson told Allen that city staff only looked at city's that had utility boards or commissions and also provided their own utilities to their citizens.

City directors also approved and heard the following items:

Consent agenda

• Regular meeting minutes for the June 21 meeting.

• Dedication of utility easements for the 900 block of East Tahlequah Street.

• Resolution 38-22 regarding a special use development permit for 601 N. Elm St.

• Resolution 39-22 concerning a special use development permit for 509 E. Helena St.

• Resolution 40-22 regarding a significant development permit for the 1300 block of North Progress Avenue.

• Resolution 41-22 concerning the 3000 block of Cheri Whitlock Drive.

• Resolution 42-22 regarding updating draft authorizations to include an evidence account for the police department.

• Resolution 43-22 concerning amending certain purchasing requirements for utility inventory.

• Lease agreement renewal for 500 Country Club Road.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 22-15 concerning reauthorizing the percentage of allocation of the permanent one percent city-wide sales and use tax on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 22-16 regarding transfer station tipping fees on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 22-17 concerning water meter and water tap fees on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 22-19 regarding the rezoning of the 500 block of North Progress Avenue from A-1 (Agriculture) to P-D (Planned development) on its first reading.

Resolutions

• Resolution 44-22 concerning a special use development permit for the 500 block of North Progress Avenue.

• Resolution 45-22 regarding a final plat development permit for 650 Highway 412 W.

Staff reports

• Annual planning commission report.

• May financials.

• Administrator's report.