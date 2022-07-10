PC to review 2040 Comprehensive Plan

Planning commissioners will review the final draft of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan during the planning commission meeting on Tuesday.

Siloam Springs contracted with the consulting firm Freese and Nichols Inc. in January of 2021 to draft a new city comprehensive plan, according to a staff report prepared by Senior Planner Ben Rhoads on July 6.

The recommendation from the planning commission will be taken to the city board on July 19, the report states.

Freese and Nichols was guided by the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee (CPAC) to develop the new plan entitled "Our Vision, Our Future. City of Siloam Springs 2040 Comprehensive Plan," the report states. This new plan will replace the current 2008 Comprehensive Plan.

The engagement process involved extensive three public meetings, which began with a visioning session in early 2021 and concluded with a final public presentation in May of this year, the report states. The plan is set up in four parts: Our Foundation, Our Vision, Our Plan and Our Strategy, the report states.

In the third part the meat of the plan is located, the report states. The plan itself is broken down into several sub-sections, the report states.

Sub-sections for the plan are Land Use; Transportation; Economic Development; Housing; Resiliency; Community Character and Public Facilities, the report states. The plan will also include a new future land use plan which suggests appropriate land use in the city and one mile planning area outside the city, the report states.

The board of adjustment will also meet to hear a request for a setback variance for the 800 block of East Harvard Street. The applicant is requesting the setback variance in order to construct a 40 foot wide by 80 foot industrial building, according to staff report prepared by Rhoads on June 2.

One building will be constructed on the site plan, however there is an option for a second building due to the applicant's desire to merge two adjoining lots under the same ownership which is subject to a lot consolidation permit, the report states.

In order to site the building on the lot, the applicant needs to obtain a 25 foot front setback variance encroaching into the 50 foot front setback by 25 feet and also a five foot rear setback variance encroaching into the 25 foot rear setback by five feet, the report states.,

Planning commissioners will also review the following items:

• Approval of the meeting minutes from the June 4 planning commission meeting.

• Approval of the meeting minutes from the Feb. 8 board of adjustment meeting.

• Rezoning development permit to rezone the 2400 to 2600 block of East Kenwood Street from R-3 (Residential two-family) to R-2 (Residential medium). This item will go before the city board on Aug. 2.

• City comprehensive plan monthly update.

Board approved permits

• Final plat development permit for the 2600 to 2800 block of East Kenwood Street. This item is estimated to go before the city board on Aug. 2.

• Annexation/zoning development permit for the 1800 block of Highway 16 South. This item will go before the city board on July 19.

Staff approved permits

• Lot consolidation development permit for 622 W. Elgin St. This item went before the city board on June 21.

• Lot consolidation development permit for the 1800 block of East Main Street. This item will go before the city board on Sept. 6.

The regularly scheduled planning commission meeting for Aug. 9 is canceled due to a lack of actionable agenda items, according to a memo from Rhoads on July 7. The next regularly scheduled meeting for the planning commission is Sept. 13.