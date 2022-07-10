Siloam Springs man’s 1965 Corvair Corsa a winner in Gentry car show

Photo submitted Pictured is Siloam Springs' resident Dan Hill's 1965 Chevy Corvair Corsa. The car won first place in the 1955-70 division and overall best interior at the July 4 Gentry Car Show.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs resident Dan Hill holds a trophy for winning first place in the 1955-70 division and best overall interior at the July 4 Gentry Car Show. Hill entered his 1965 Arkansas Chevy Corvair Corsa. Hill also is the president of the Arkansas Corvair Car Club.

