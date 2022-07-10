Siloam Springs students get personal tour from Boozman

Dan Urban, a middle school history teacher from Siloam Springs, has been taking groups of students to Washington D.C. almost every year since 1999.

This year, the first tour since the start of the covid-19 pandemic, things looked a bit different. The group, consisting of 32 people, were unable to get into the U.S. Capitol building.

"We normally tour the Capitol, but because of the (Jan. 6, 2021) insurrection, it will be closed indefinitely," said Urban.

However, Urban and the group had a stroke of luck.

"On our way to D.C. on tour, Senator John Boozman was actually on our flight," Urban said. "We explained what was going on, he took my number, and the next day we were on a private tour of the Capitol."

Boozman, the senior United States senator from Arkansas, gave the group a two-hour long personal tour of the Capitol.

"It was unlike anything you would ever get," said Urban. "It was really amazing. It was probably a highlight for nearly everyone."

He continued, saying "Boozman met us outside the steps of the senate side. He showed us the art, the House chamber, Nancy Pelosi's office. We all got to go out on the balcony where the president gives their inauguration speech on Washington Mall. He was very genuine, very humble and meek.

"The fact that Senator Boozman took time out of his busy schedule to give a thorough, personal tour for us is amazing. It was sincere and it was genuine. He was so kind and accommodating."

Urban says that trips like this are important for students.

"So many decisions are made in Washington," Urban said. "This is where the decisions of your country are made. We elect leaders to represent us, and this is where they go. It's important for students to see what's going on, where it's happening and even be able to meet their senator."

Urban's tours also go to Philadelphia and New York.

"There's so many different things the kids get to see," he said. "We cram it all in. We actually walked 58 miles this year over the course of seven days. Next year we've already got between 75 and 80 signed up.

"It's something the kids will never forget."

Courtesy of Dan Urban Senator John Boozman shows the tour group the Capitol Rotunda, otherwise known as the "symbolic and physical heart" of the United States Capitol building in Washington D.C.



Courtesy of Dan Urban Senator John Boozman leads a group of students on a tour through the Capitol's National Statuary Hall, a chamber of the building filled with statues of prominent Americans.

