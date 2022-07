Courtesy of Eastgate Church of Christ A poster made by children at the Eastgate Church of Christ celebrating the service of Siloam Springs first responders.



Courtesy of Eastgate Church of Christ A firetruck gets explored by church-goers as it sits in the parking lot during Eastgate Church of Christ's first responders appreciation event.

Courtesy of Eastgate Church of Christ Kids from the Eastgate Church of Christ explore the driver's seat of a firetruck during the church's first responders appreciation event.

Courtesy of Eastgate Church of Christ First responders eat a meal during Eastgate Church of Christ's first responder appreciation event.

Courtesy of Eastgate Church of Christ Church-goers explore a firetruck during the Eastgate Church of Christ's first responder appreciation event on Sunday.

Courtesy of Eastgate Church of Christ Siloam Springs first responders fill their plates at an appreciation event hosted by the Eastgate Church of Christ.



Print Headline: First responders appreciation held at Eastgate Church of Christ

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content