Herald-Leader obituaries for July 13, 2022

Lonnie Brian Berridge

Lonnie Brian "LB" Berridge, 19, of Kansas, Okla., died Saturday, July 9, 2022.

He was born March 13, 2003, in Tahlequah, Okla., to Robert C Berridge Jr and Cynthia E Switzer.

He was a 2021 graduate of the Kansas High School where he played football, was a member of the FFA and did weightlifting.

He worked as a foreman for the Broadway Contracting Company in Siloam Springs, Ark. He loved riding his four-wheeler side by side and hanging out with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Berridge Jr.

He is survived by his mother, Cynthia Switzer of West Siloam Springs, Okla.; two brothers, Robert Berridge III and wife Marisa of Kansas, Oklahoma, and Adam Florez; one sister, Channing Berridge of Oaks, Oklahoma; two nephews and his girlfriend Jadyn Jones.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 15. 2022, at Backstrom-Pyeatte with Wayne Myrick officiating. Burial will be held at Russell-Double Springs Cemetery in Oaks, Okla.

Backstrom~Pyeatte Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Roy Clark Greathouse

Roy Clark Greathouse, the son of Opie L. and Margaret (Morris) Greathouse, was born January 20, 1949, in Watts, Oklahoma, and departed this life on July 2, 2022, in Westville, Oklahoma at the age of 73 years, 5 months, and 13 days.

Clark enjoyed life and he loved his family. He enjoyed being outdoors, whether he was hunting, fishing, driving around the farm or cutting wood. He was an inventor; he once turned a Honda Civic into a wood splitter, and he could split several ricks of wood in no time flat. He married the love of his life, Nina Partain, on October 20, 1967, and six months later he was drafted into the Army where he served proudly.

Clark began working at Webb Wheel around the time he and Nina married and came back to work after being discharged from the Army and worked there most of his life, eventually being promoted to manager. He worked second shift for many years and ran his own business removing tree stumps, Big C Stump Removal, in the mornings and on weekends. Clark made an impression on everyone he met, usually made them laugh (he loved jokes and pranks) and he will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son: David Clark Greathouse; his brothers: John Greathouse, and Bobby Greathouse; and his great-grandson: Lucas Clark Taylor.

He is survived by a loving family which includes his wife of over 54 years: Nina (Partain) Greathouse of the home; his children: Brad Greathouse and wife Lisa of Watts, Michelle Seay and husband Rocky of the Chance community near Watts, Kristy Reeves of the Chance community, and Michelle Greathouse of Westville; eleven grandchildren: Curtis (Stephanie), Cody (Taylor), Keith (Olivia), Rusty (Sadie), Justin (Nikki), Holly, Roxanna, Beth (Tyler Taylor), Sara (Tyler Larson), Megan, and Katy; eleven great-grandchildren: Chase, Kadden, Emmalynn, Addilyn, Deven, Braeson, Zander, Stetson, Riley, Gracelynn, and Khloe; and his beloved pets: Abby, Delaney, Sadie, and Tiger. Several nieces, nephews, friends, and other relatives also survive him.

Funeral services were held at 10 am on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at New Life Church, Siloam Springs, AR with Pastor Jim Beavers, Pastor Tim Estes and Rev. Brad Greathouse officiating. Interment followed at Bell Cemetery, Watts, OK under the direction of Roberts & Hart Funeral Home, Westville, OK.

PAID OBITUARY

Charlie Thomas Kinsey

Charlie Thomas Kinsey, 87, of Tulsa, Okla., died July 8, 2022, in Tulsa.

He was born Oct. 21, 1934, to Floyd and Mamie Kinsey in Delaware County, Okla.

He married Beulah Miller on May 9, 1955, in Siloam Springs, Ark. He enjoyed going to flea markets and working in his shop.

He is preceded by his wife, parents, one brother, Richard Kinsey, and three sisters, Bonnie Jackson, Lavina Martin, and Debbie Shook.

He is survived by his two sons, Thomas Kinsey and Leroy Kinsey, both of Tulsa; one grandchild; one brother, Bill Rich; and two sisters, Shirley Martin, and Lou Kinsey.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Johnson Cemetery in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.