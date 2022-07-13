Hunt seeks to continue serving citizens

Editor's Note: Siloam Springs will be voting for four city board positions this year. Municipal elections will take place Aug. 9 and the general election will take place on Nov. 8. The Herald-Leader will offer a glimpse of each candidate running. This week the Herald-Leader will focus on Ward 1 candidates Mindy Hunt and James McGuirk. Due to the fact that only two candidates are running for Ward 1, Hunt and McGuirk will face each other during the general election.

What made you decide to seek another term?

I feel like covid set us back a little bit. We had some plans and wanted to get some things done, but because of covid we had to sort of put things on the back burner. So I would like to see some of the things that we discussed come to fruition.

I (also) want another chance to serve the citizens if given that opportunity. I enjoy learning about serving in that capacity and given the experience to work. I want to make Siloam a place where people just want to continue to live.

What do you feel you have accomplished during your time on the board?

What I have said about my time on the board is that what I am trying to do to make Siloam the place where they want to live is by helping one citizen at a time. I can't think of any big changes that I have made myself because I am one of seven members. I think that's sort of a misnomer. They can't effectively make changes by themselves ... It takes seven board members basically to affect change.

I have responded to citizens' calls. I've tried to handle their concerns in a way that best meets their needs to the best of the city's abilities. I did institute the Christmas lighting contest ... I have encouraged as much communication from the city to the citizens, and we've made big improvements.

One of the things I encouraged a couple of years ago was to make the citizens aware of when the meetings are. The weekend before, there's a post on social media about when the next board meeting is. I try to work on continuing improvements with communication between the city and the citizens.

I've done my best to make all citizens feel like they are heard. I can't please all citizens. There's no way of pleasing all citizens. But I do want to at least make them feel heard and then take their concerns, their problems into consideration when I make my decision.

We all work for all our citizens. I represent ostensibly the citizens of my ward. So there are things that I specifically do for my ward. Once a year I try to do a drive-through of the ward looking for potholes and streets that have been impacted.

Obviously there are times when street lights go out and potholes develop, but I try to do that kind of thing. Obviously the majority of the time it's the citizens in my ward that talk to me about specific issues that they have and so those are the people that I hear from on an individual basis.

What do you seek to accomplish if reelected?

Infrastructure. Improved infrastructure is a big need for our city. We do need to improve our streets. We do need to improve things.

There are a lot of cool things we could be doing as a city, but I do think we need to address some of those needs first, specifically infrastructure in general. We do need to address our needs in general.

I am happy that there have been some streets in my ward that have been improved during my time. Villa View is one of them. We are building a side path between Allen (Elementary) and Carl Street to accommodate all the kids that can now walk around and bike to the intermediate school.

So we need to improve our infrastructure. I'm seeing some of that already being planned. I want to be helpful in making sure the plans get implemented to the best of the city's ability.

How long have you served on the city board?

One term.

What is your occupation outside of city government?

I work for the College of Business at John Brown University.

How long have you lived in Siloam Springs?

My family moved here in the fall of '1981, and I left for about seven years after I graduated from high school. So ... about 35 years. I wasn't here in the early 1970s. When I got here (the town) was half the size that it is now.

Do you have a family?

I have a husband and two adult children, Jordan and Joshua. My husband is Michael and I have a son-in-law, Connor, married to Jordan.

Do you have any hobbies?

I love to hike. I love to bike ride. I like to read. Obviously I like to spend time with family and friends. I like to travel too.

Are you part of any civic organizations?

Right now, no. In the past I was involved with the Heritage League for several years.

I was also an adopter at the middle school. When the kids were in school I was usually leading the PTOs of their schools and booster clubs and Project Graduation. Most of my involvement was when my kids were in school.

That was another reason when I decided to run four years ago, it was because they were both out of school and I wanted to transition the leadership experience into something for my community.

I am also the treasurer for Creativity in Arkansas, which oversees the Odyssey of the Mind program in the state.

Is there anything else you want to add?

I would say just a thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve for the last three years. Overall it has been a good experience. Like I said before I know I can't please everyone, but I just want people to feel like they've been heard.