LETTER: Illegal dumping at recycling center

Illegal dumping at recycling center

On July 4, 2022, I visited the recycling center on Ashley Street. I guessed that most of the containers would be empty in preparation for the post holiday rush. I was correct except for one thing.

The paper bin was full. Usually, I can find some place to put what little paper I have. Typically just newspaper, magazines, and junk mail. This time, however, someone had put some large pieces of styrofoam in with the paper. Also, on the ground were two large tires and a plastic bag full of trash. All of these are clearly illegal dumping events in violation of the very clear sign warning against it.

To the perpetrators I say, "Stop being such slobs and learn to be good citizens." To the city I say, "You need to do a better job of enforcing the rules." It is a privilege to have the recycle bins outside the fence where we can access them anytime, but if the bins are not being emptied and there is trash all around something needs to be done.

Eric Mason

Siloam Springs