McGuirk wants to make difference in town

Editor's Note: Siloam Springs will be voting for four city board positions this year. Municipal elections will take place Aug. 9 and the general election will take place on Nov. 8. The Herald-Leader will offer a glimpse of each candidate running. This week the Herald-Leader will focus on Ward 1 candidates Mindy Hunt and James McGuirk. Due to the fact that only two candidates are running for Ward 1, Hunt and McGuirk will face each other during the general election.

What made you decide to run for city board?

I started going to the board meetings and got really interested in what was going on and there were some things that I didn't think should be going on. There were some things that I didn't approve of. I think they're focusing too much on Broadway and Main Street.

There are so many places in town that need work on the streets and intersections and stuff like that. I mean if the city is going to spend $10 million can we spend it not all in one spot or all on one street? I do understand that Main Street does need work, but there's a lot of other streets that need just about the same type of work done on them.

How has your experience helped you to prepare for politics?

I've always been interested in politics and paid attention to state, local and federal politics. I tend to voice my opinion on things that are going on in the county, city and state.

How do you see the state of Siloam Springs today and how would you make it better?

I think Siloam Springs is a wonderful town. We moved here in 2011 and got to know a lot of people that live here, made some good friends, that kind of thing.

I am all for supporting the fire department and police department with everything they need. I don't think there should be a want list for either of them.

I am interested in the watershed that they were talking about at (the last city board) meeting. I didn't know Siloam owned that much property near Watts. There are some things (at the last city board meeting) that I hope to learn more about like the watershed.

A couple of people asked me, "Do you think Siloam Springs is growing pretty fast?" And I said I don't think it's fast. I think it's growing at a pretty good pace, but I don't think it's fast.

What is your occupation?

I am a customer service representative at the Ace Hardware store in Gentry. I've been there for four years. I worked at Lowe's before that. I work in all departments, whatever needs to be done. I do almost all of their assembly work for like lawnmowers, grills, that kind of stuff.

Have you ever served on the city board before?

No, I have not.

How long have you lived in Siloam Springs?

I was born and raised in Colorado. I lived in Colorado until 2001. Jan and I met in Fort Collins, Colo., and then we moved to Jackson Hole, Wyo., for about 10 years.

Then Jan got real homesick and she said, '"I'd really like to go back to Northwest Arkansas" and her sister was diagnosed with cancer. So we moved back here and Jan took care of her sister until she passed.

Do you have any hobbies?

For years I've had a hobby of building hot rods and street rods, old Harley Davidsons, that sort of thing.

Are you part of any civic organizations?

Not at this time. That's going to change. I would work with the homeless, that kind of stuff. I think they're probably the number one people around here who need help and a place to stay, food, clothing, stuff like that.

I know a person that has lived in a car for about a year and a half now. She has a job and supports herself but she doesn't make enough money to move into a (place) without some kind of assistance. She's okay with it right now, but she's looking to the future. (She's) always looking for a better job to get on her feet.

I'm kind of concerned about that and I know homeless people that need help. They need food, they need clothing, they need a place to get out of the heat and in the wintertime get out of the cold.

I would be supportive of doing some kind of a building that would function year round for the homeless people. I don't know how many homeless people we have, but I think they could all use a little help from everybody.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

The amount of board meetings I've gone to and sat and listened to and brought up some things that I wanted to address to the board.

I listen to them talk about different plans, and I hear them individually speak and think some of them are going to vote their minds with what they just said and they don't. They go with the flow. I think if you feel a certain way, that's how you should vote and not because someone else is going that way. They need to vote their minds.

I am not happy with the fireworks ... ordinance. I don't think there should be fireworks in the city limits. There are plenty of places to go outside the city limits to shoot fireworks and like Brad (Burns) said last night, it sounds like a war zone in certain parts of the town.

We are concerned about our property, our trees; the house we live in has wood shingles. That could be something that causes a fire. Our dogs, now we have a female dog and once the fireworks start she won't go outside. The fireworks just scare her so bad. The male dog we have goes outside and barks at them. Mostly he turns into the tough guy.

I think it's a wonderful thing that we have the amphitheater, the water park that we have for the kids (and) the new library.

I am concerned about how many vehicles and what type of vehicles the city provides for their employees. I have a big thorn in my side about, I don't know who drives it, but I don't think anyone who works for the city needs a four wheel drive power stroke diesel truck just to go back and forth to their job ... I just don't think that's necessary.

That's an expensive truck. The fuel usage in that thing can't be very good. I doubt if it's 20 miles to the gallon. I really don't care what department it is, I don't think that truck's necessary.