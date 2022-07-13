OPINION: Admiration for family ancestors

I had an ancestor who was a member of the Cherokee Cavalry, C.S.A. during the Civil War. That he was a member of a Confederate Cavalry unit might be problematic for some folks. But another question is how he, a white boy of French descent, became so closely associated with the Cherokee.

His name was Jehu Thomas Chastain. Sometime during the mid-19th Century his father, Jehu Isaiah Chastain, moved his family from northeast Georgia to northwest Arkansas.

Jehu Isaiah Chastain was a minister, and his "flock" had been the people of the Cherokee Nation living in Georgia and North Carolina. But in 1838, his flock had been forcibly moved from the southern Appalachians to Oklahoma. Eventually Jehu Isaiah and his family followed them, moving to northwest Arkansas to be near them and continue to serve them.

I have always had great admiration for Jehu Isaiah Chastain, in that he was, in every sense of the word, a "missionary." And when his mission field moved, he moved with it. Like many missionaries today, he took his family with him, over the same long, dangerous roads the Cherokee had been forced to walk. He was willing, for his mission and the Gospel of Jesus Christ, to risk the dangers and endure the struggle inherent in the calling.

Jehu Thomas grew up with Cherokee friends. He knew the culture, the customs, and their way of life. And so, in the year in which his father was killed by Union forces in northwest Arkansas -- 1862 -- eighteen-year-old Jehu Thomas joined a Cherokee Confederate unit under the command of a famous chief named Stand Watie. That unit, which operated in the Indian Territory -- Oklahoma -- would be the last to surrender at the end of the Civil War.

For what it's worth, Jehu Thomas wasn't fighting for slavery. He wasn't fighting for "states' rights," or any other philosophical difference of opinion. He was fighting because an invading military force took and destroyed property, imprisoned members of his friends and family and killed his father. His rationale for fighting was simple and direct, not nuanced or complicated. He was fighting against what he perceived to be injustice and oppression.

(I've often told folks who don't understand what life was like in rural Arkansas during the Civil War to find and watch the first 20 minutes of a movie called "The Outlaw Josey Wales." It is a more direct and visceral account of the culture of the era than I could explain in a thousand words.)

As I said, I admire Jehu Isaiah Chastain for his dedication to his mission and the Gospel, and his willingness to face hardship in doing the work. I also will honor Jehu Thomas Chastain, a boy who did what he thought was right in a time when right and wrong were seemingly lost in a vast sea of blood.

-- Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and is currently a large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (Okay, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.