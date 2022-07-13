OPINION: Cheek, Harriman deserving of honors

Two former Siloam Springs coaches -- former volleyball coach Rose Cheek-Willis and former football coach and athletics director Ken Harriman -- will be enshrined in state history on Friday night at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

Cheek-Willis, who most just know as Coach Cheek, led the Lady Panthers to seven state volleyball titles, including six in a row from 2004-2009, will be inducted into the Arkansas High School Coaches Association (AHSCA) Hall of Fame, while Harriman will become the latest member of the Arkansas High School Athletic Administrators Association (AHSAAA) Hall of Fame.

From my standpoint, there aren't two coaches who are more deserving than Coach Cheek and Coach Harriman.

I've gotten to work extensively with both over the years, gotten to share some of their stories, enjoy their triumphs and see them operate when things aren't necessarily going the best.

Both are first class people and the city of Siloam Springs should celebrate them. I know I do.

A couple of thoughts on each of them.

Regarding Rose Cheek, I remember the first time I heard about Siloam Springs and volleyball. It was over in Wynne, Ark., during the Class AAAA state tournament in 2005. I was the volleyball beat reporter for the Jonesboro Sun at the time. The sports staff all thought it was neat that Siloam Springs' coach was named Rose E. Cheek, sort of a Mary Poppins theme there right?

The Wynne Lady Yellowjackets were a really good team and advanced to the state finals to face defending champion Siloam Springs. The Lady Panthers thoroughly crushed Wynne on the way to another state title.

I met coach Cheek a year later when I had moved over to Bentonville and was covering a Siloam Springs-Bentonville early season matchup in the Pit. What a first time to be in the Pit, now referred to as the PE gym at the middle school. It was loud and crazy that night.

I started covering Siloam Springs full time in 2010 and have always appreciated the way Rose went about her business on the court.

She always had a way of getting the best of our her players. When she had top shelf talent, that typically turned into a state championship.

Even when the talent wasn't great, her kids would work their tails off, running into bleachers after loose balls, diving on the floor for a pancake save, and they would all run through a wall for their coach.

She never made excuses when the team didn't play well, and was always complimentary in victory.

Coach Ken Harriman and I got along famously for the two years he was here on his second go around as athletics director.

The first time around I believe I was graduating high school and then in college. When we moved to Northwest Arkansas in 2006, I remember reading a lot about coach Harriman's Huntsville teams when they would play Gravette or Gentry or Pea Ridge back in the old 4A-1 Conference.

When I took over the Siloam Springs beat, Coach H was still at Huntsville and, while their talent wasn't as good, they would sneak up on people. He also had a way of inspiring kids that's truly a gift.

Siloam Springs needed an athletics director in the summer of 2019 when Kevin Downing left for Bentonville West, and Harriman was called upon to come back.

He was only going to do it for a year on an interim basis. One year became two because of the covid-19 pandemic, and I don't know of a finer person or leader to help guide an athletic department through a very difficult time.

Also, the impact he left on other coaches was truly staggering.

This is just a little bit on these fine two human beings that have blessed Siloam Springs with their talents.

Congrats to them both on being Hall of Famers!

-- Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader. He can be reached at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.