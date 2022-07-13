SSRH to host blood drive Friday

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital and Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) will host a blood drive from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday in CBCO's blood mobile which will be located in the hospital's parking lot.

This annual blood drive is in memory of Cody Pickering, who died in March of 2009 due to Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia, according to an article in the Herald-Leader on July 11, 2012. CBCO will partner with Northwest Health to provide two other blood drives this month, according to a press release from Northwest Health issued on Friday, July 8.

Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville hosted the first blood drive Tuesday, July 12, and Northwest Medical Center-Springdale will host the other blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, the release states.

CBCO is the sole non-profit blood, platelet and plasma provider for all hospitals in the Northwest Health system and more than 40 other hospitals in the Ozarks. That's why every donation matters.

"We are in the time of year where we lose the opportunity to work with schools and colleges, so we have to count on other groups, like our hospital partners, to help support the blood supply during the summer," said Anthony Roberts, executive director of CBCO.

CBCO reports that a decrease in donations not only has to do with the time of year but also because of some changes caused by the pandemic.

"We've also started seeing many businesses calling employees back from working at home but not yet allowing blood drives at their facilities," Roberts said. "That is having quite an impact on donations since most people are willing to donate when there's a convenient opportunity whether at work, church or school, but those opportunities aren't as plentiful now."

For that reason, CBCO is asking those in the community to find a nearby location by visiting CBCO.org. To provide a convenient opportunity for blood donors to help their friends, family and neighbors. Roberts said all donors will receive a free "Let's Save A Life" T-Shirt with a chance to win weekly mystery prizes and a $5,000 mystery grand prize.

To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID. Before the blood drive, donors are asked to take a few steps to ensure that donations operate smoothly on the day of the drive:

• Drink plenty of water or juice the night and morning before you donate.

•.Eat a well-balanced meal around 2-3 hours before giving.

• Bring your photo identification: This is now required for all donors.

For more information, call (800) 280-5337 or visit www.cbco.org.