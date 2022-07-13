Summertime on the Prairie

Flip Putthoff/NWA Democrat-Gazette A butterfly lands among a stand of blazing star wildflowers during a field trip at Chesney Prairie Natural Area on the east edge of Siloam Springs on Saturday, July 9. Northwest Arkansas Audubon Society hosted bird watchers and plant enthusiasts on a tour of the 82-acre prairie. The group saw 30 bird species and an array of wildflowers and native grasses. About 3 miles of mowed trails open to the public meander through the tract. The headwaters of Sager Creek, which flows through downtown Siloam Springs are on the prairie. The Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission oversees the area.

