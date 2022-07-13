HEALTHY LIVING: Sun protection myths that may surprise you

There are plenty of misconceptions out there about summer skin safety, including what kind of sun block to buy and how to correctly apply it. Do you know the facts about proper skin protection?

Myth #1: You can't get sunburned on a cloudy day.

Fact: Up to 80 percent of the sun's harmful rays can still pass through clouds on an overcast day. Sand reflects 25 percent of the sun's rays, which means a cloudy day at the beach can expose you to as much ultraviolet (UV) damage as a sunny day in your backyard.

Myth #2: You only need to wear sun block at the beach.

Fact: You should wear sun block every time you go outside – whether you're doing yard work, going for a run or taking the dog for a walk. In fact, the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) recommends applying sun block every day of the year, no matter the season.

Myth #3: Sun block that protects against sunburn also protects against skin cancer.

Fact: Not every sun block is the same. In June 2012, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) began enforcing new regulations regarding the marketing of sunscreen products. Labels specify whether a given sun block reduces the risk of skin cancer and early skin aging or merely protects against sunburn.

According to the AAD, sun block that reduces the risk of skin cancer must protect against both UVA and UVB rays, have a sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 30 and be water-resistant.

Myth #4: Since it's waterproof, you don't have to reapply.

Fact: You should reapply any type of sun block every two hours or every time you go swimming or sweat heavily.

Check it out!

We all have moles. They can be small, large, light or dark, but one thing is always true: each one has the potential to become cancerous. The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends performing a head-to-toe self-examination of your skin every month.

During this self-check, look for any moles that suddenly change color, size, thickness, texture or shape. Also keep an eye out for moles that are bigger than 1/4 inch (the size of a pencil eraser) or new moles that appear after age 21.

A great way to keep track of skin changes is to use a body map or mole logbook. Identify every major mole on your body and write down their exact locations and characteristics. During each self-exam, compare moles to previous descriptions and take note of any new moles.

