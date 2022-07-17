Arrests and citations

July 4

• Henry L. Free, 52, arrested in connection with theft of services; criminal mischief in the first degree.

• Austin T. Norris, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Melody Julie Edie, 62, arrested in connection with disorderly conduct; harassment.

• Joseph Raymond Samuel Brouillette, 34, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Vicki Lynne Coleman, 55, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.

• Terry Lynn Bradley, 69, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Tiffany Garnett Garcia, 21, arrested in connection with resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest.

July 5

• Thomas Edward Vanderbug, 19, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Christopher David Hodge, 26, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• AJ Lane Carlyle, 18, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Seth Michael Dunlap, 24, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Beth Marie O'brien, 39, cited in connection with offense of cruelty to animals.

• Adrianna Marie-Hope Agee, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.

July 6

• Kevin Samuel Ponce, 29, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary; theft of property.

• Weather Necole Galindo, 27, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary; theft of property.

• Donnie Wayne Case, 49, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Christin Rose Hulsey, 40, arrested in connection with theft by receiving.

• Vernon Anthony Conklin, 40, arrested in connection with theft of property; failure to appear.

• Dustin Dwayne Staneart, 33, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Daniel David Stafford, 69, cited in connection with failure to appear.

July 7

• Madison Lee Mikel, 23, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; endangering the welfare of a minor third degree.

• Kade Allen Jaber, 26, arrested in connection with hindering apprehension or prosecution; endangering the welfare of a minor third degree.

July 8

• Cesar Ardon Jr, 26, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member; false imprisonment second degree.

• Cesar Ardon Jr, 26, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.

• Brian Lee Wyatt, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Tiffany Amber Norris, 24, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Paula June Brockway, 67, arrested in connection with shoplifting; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft by receiving; possession of a controlled substance.

• Regina Kitt Krell, 50, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Matthew Wayne Morris, 29, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member -- third degree/apprehension of imminent injury; failure to appear.

• Derrick Ryan Budds, 30, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.

• Marcus King Welch, 30, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; carrying a weapon.

July 9

• John Charles Scrivener, 60, cited in connection with harassment.

• Rex Littlefawn Sacalxot, 33, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.

• Donna Kaye Bradley, cited in connection with theft of property.

July 10

• Abraham Alejandre, 27, cited in connection with no drivers license.

• David Arizona Stone, 26, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Ricardo Alberto-Romero, 42, arrested in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.