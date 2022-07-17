Baucom joins Simmons Pet Food as Senior VP

Simmons Pet Food announced July 7 that Derek Baucom has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Pet Food Operations.

In making the announcement, Scott Salmon, President of Simmons Pet Food, said, "I am very pleased about the leadership and experience Derek brings to our Operations team."

Salmon continued, "At Simmons Pet Food, we are in the midst of a period of transformational growth. I am confident Derek is the right person to enhance and support operational excellence as we continue to invest in new capacity and capabilities."

Baucom's career includes over 25 years of operational leadership with a strong focus on people, safety, efficiency and innovation.

Previously, Baucom was Vice President of Operations with Tyson Foods. His background includes a track record of building successful teams and delivering results.

In addition to his most recent position, his former roles include Complex Manager, Live Production Manager and Hatchery Manager.

Baucom received his Bachelor of Science in Poultry Science from North Carolina State University. He and his wife, Suzie, live in Springdale. They have four grown children: Taylor, Kyla, Josh and Sean.