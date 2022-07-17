Benton County issues court ordered burn ban

Benton County Judge Barry Moehring issued a county-wide, court-ordered burn ban for Benton County this past week.

The ban on open burning will continue until conditions improve as determined by the county in cooperation with local fire officials. Although this ban on open burning does not interfere with outdoor cooking or grilling, Benton County officials urge citizens to use extreme caution when conducting these activities.

When a burn ban is issued, Benton County will issue statements via local news media and through the Benton County Alert Notification System known as BC Alert. The BC Alert system can deliver important alerts, notifications, and updates to your phone, email, or text device. Benton County citizens can sign up at www.bcalert.com for alerts and notifications.