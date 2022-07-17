Board of adjustment approves variance

The board of adjustment approved a setback variance for the 800 block of East Harvard Street during the board of adjustment meeting Tuesday.

Members of the board of adjustment voted 6-0 to approve the variance with Tom Montgomery being absent. Senior Planner Ben Rhoads said he believes this item will go before the city board in August.

Rhoads addressed the board of adjustment about the variance. The applicant is requesting to build two structures that encroach 25 feet in the front setback and five feet in the rear setback, Rhoads said.

City code states that the setback from the rear boundary line will be a minimum of 10 feet, while the minimum front setback shall be 25 feet making the rear end of the building in violation of city code.

The front and rear setbacks within the I-1 (Industrial) zone between the north side of Harvard Street between Hico Street and the Kansas City Southern Railroad lines, Rhoads said.

"So what the applicant is arguing is that it is a small area (which) makes the lot essentially unusual for setbacks, which will essentially make it difficult to put a standard type construction for warehousing and whatnot in the I-1 zone," Rhoads said.

The lot dates back to 1909 before the city had zoning codes and is in the Pittman's subdivision, whose zoning has been in place since 1983, although Roads said it may even predate that so the issue of the hardship was created when the zoning was applied to the old lot.

"The I-1 zones are just not set up for smaller lots like these because you have the wider bigger setbacks," Rhoads said. "As you know for industrial type buildings you really need to have a larger building envelope to make highest and best use of that property."

Board of adjustment member Kevin Williams asked ab0ut the parking situation, specifically will there be vehicle parking or are people going to have to park on the street?

Rhoads said the city has not received the building permit for the buildings yet and said the design he presented to the board of adjustment was just a conceptual site plan. Rhoads also said there would be parking out front or along the side of the building.

"They're using primarily just the right side of the the property so I don't think that there will be an issue with parking or anything like that," Rhoads said.

The board of adjustment also approved the regular meeting minutes for the board of adjustment meeting on Feb. 8.

After adjourning the planning commission met and approved the regular meeting minutes for the June 14 meeting as well as a rezoning development permit to rezone the 2400 to 2600 block of East Kenwood Street from R-3 (Residential two-family) to R-2 (Residential medium) and the final draft 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

The rezoning permit will go before the city board Aug. 2 and the 2040 Comprehensive Plan will go before the city board July 19.

Planning commissioners also heard the monthly update for the comprehensive plan and the following permits:

Board approved permits

• Final development permit for the 2600 to 2800 block of East Kenwood Street. This item is estimated to go before the city board on Aug. 2.

• Annexation/zoning development permit for the 1800 block of Highway 16 East. This item will go before the city board on July 19.

Staff approved permits

• Lot consolidation development permit for 622 W. Elgin St. This item went to the city board on June 21.

• Lot consolidation development permit for the 1800 block of East Main Street. This item is estimated to go before the city board on Sept. 6.

Before adjourning Planning Commission Chair J.W. Smith reminded everyone that there would be no planning commission meeting in August.