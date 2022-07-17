Board to vote on 2040 Comprehensive Plan

City directors will vote on Resolution 46-22 regarding the city's new comprehensive plan during Tuesday's city board meeting.

Work on the comprehensive plan began in January of 2021 by the city and the consulting firm Freese and Nichols Inc. Between January of 2021 and May of 2022 there were three public meetings over the plan, as well as five meetings of the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee (CPAC).

On Tuesday, July 12, the planning commission voted 6-0 to approve the plan with Commissioner Tom Montgomery absent. There were no comments from the public during the planning commission meeting.

The new plan entitled "Our Vision, Our Future. City of Siloam Springs 2040 Comprehensive Plan " replaces the current 2008 Comprehensive Plan "Forward Siloam Springs." The plan is broken down into four parts and seven subsections.

A new future land use plan is also in the new plan, which suggests appropriate land use in the city and one-mile planning area outside of the city. The new future land use plan was used during the planning commission to review a permit.

The plan's vision statement and guiding principles were established to represent the type of community Siloam Springs wishes to be in the future, according to a staff report prepared by Ben Rhoads on July 6.

Included in the plan are 118 unique recommendations or action stops, which are stated within the plan's chapters and in the implementation matrix, the report states.

City board members will also vote on and hear the following items:

Consent agenda

• Regular meeting minutes for the July 5 city board meeting.

• Dedication of utility easements and right-of-way for the 18000 block of Fisher Ford Road.

• Grant application and grant offer from the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Runway Pavement Rehabilitation grant in the amount of $163,400.

Presentations

• New firefighters

• Parks and Recreation manager.

• Library manager.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 22-15 concerning the reauthorizing the percentage allocation of the permanent one percent city-wide sales and use tax on its third reading and then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

• Placing Ordinance 22-16 regarding transfer station tipping fees on its third reading and then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

• Placing Ordinance 22-17 concerning water meter and water tap fees on its third reading and then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

• Placing Ordinance 22-19 concerning the rezoning of the 500 block of North Progress Avenue from A-1 (Agriculture) to P-D (Planned development) on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 22-20 regarding the annexation of 14.087 acres of the 21000 block of Arkansas Highway 16 on its first reading.

Resolutions

• Resolution 47-22 concerning placing Ordinance 22-15 on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election.

Staff reports

• Second quarter 2022 reports from the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce; Main Street Siloam Springs; and Siloam Springs History Museum.

• Second Quarter 2022 update for the 2021-2022 board goals.

• Administrator's report.