Illegal dumping, abuse leads to moving recycle containers

Transfer station staff will move the large recycling roll-off containers from outside of the gates of the transfer station to right inside the tranfer station's gates on Aug. 1.

Recycling drop off will only be available during transfer station business hours, which are from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, according to a post on the city's website. The transfer station is located at 1108 E. Ashley St.

The need to move the dumpsters comes as many residents have begun illegally dumping non-recyclable trash and other items that cannot be recycled in the containers, the post states.

Transfer station employees have struggled to maintain clean recycling (recycling that is not contaminated with items that cannot be recycled like average household trash) within the self-service containers, the post states.

The City of Siloam Springs has an exceptional recycling program, with very few loads rejected (by vendors), the post states. This is because a low level of contamination, the post states. For a load to be accepted for recycling there must be less than five percent contamination, the post states.

According to Communications Manager Holland Hayden, this has been an ongoing problem for the last several months. Transfer station staff have had to empty the recycling bins and sort each bag by hand to remove any non-recyclable items, Hayden said.

One concerned citizen sent a letter to the editor to the Herald-Leader, calling out those residents who have been illegally dumping trash in the containers. The citizen had said in the letter that he saw someone had put some large pieces of Styrofoam in with the paper recycling and also found two large tires and a plastic bag full of trash.

"It is a privilege to have the recycle bins outside the fence where we can access them anytime, but if the bins are not being emptied and there is trash all around something needs to be done," the letter states.