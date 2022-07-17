Junior high teams join new conference

For the first time since 2010, Siloam Springs' junior high teams in football, volleyball, boys and girls basketball, cross country and track and field will be moving to a new conference.

Athletics director Jeff Williams said the Panthers and Lady Panthers' seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade teams will compete in the new Northwest-River Valley Conference, featuring teams of similar size to Siloam Springs from Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Since 2010, Siloam Springs has been in the Northwest Arkansas Conference with the schools from Bentonville, Rogers, Springdale and Fayetteville.

"It's a numbers game," Williams said. "Basically we started talking about what's the future going to hold for teams like Siloam Springs and teams that are growing in Northwest Arkansas."

In seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade football, Siloam Springs will compete with Alma, Dardanelle, Farmington, Greenwood, Harrison, Pea Ridge, Prairie Grove, Shiloh Christian and Van Buren, which will have one ninth-grade team and two seventh- and eighth-grade teams.

In basketball, volleyball, track and cross country, the league will be Alma, Farmington, Greenwood, Harrison, Van Buren and Siloam Springs. Shiloh Christian, Pea Ridge, Prairie Grove and Dardanelle remained in their 4A conference for basketball, Williams said.

"We want to play teams in junior high that we're going to play in high school. We play Greenwood, Alma in nonconference. We play Van Buren. A lot of our kids never see their kids until 10th grade."

"As a coach, you look at your junior high and you get a look at what's coming. It gives you a measuring stick as to what the future holds for you in high school," Williams said.

Williams said another consideration is the growth of schools like Pea Ridge, Farmington and Prairie Grove, who could move up in classification within the next few cycles. Shiloh Christian could move up as well due to the competitive equity factor, he said.

"Our (high school) conference in seven to eight years could look like our junior high conference," Williams said. "Eventually, they're going to be in there with us."

At the end, the decision was made with the student athletes' best interest in mind.

"I think it's the best situation for us," Williams said. "We're always going to do what's best for our kids. We're going to renew some rivalries and create some new ones. It also gives our kids an opportunity to be successful."

Among the concerns in the old conference were the merging of NWA football teams at the ninth-grade level. As an example, two middle schools from Bentonville School District would merge into the Bentonville High ninth-grade team in football. That team would then compete with a roster of 90 to 100 players, going against a team of 30 or so from Siloam Springs.

The same was happening Rogers, and now will happen in Fayetteville, which will go with one ninth-grade team instead of separate Purple and White squads, as it has operated the last several years.

Fort Smith schools have also had multiple ninth-grade teams but will now have just one at Northside and one at Southside. The Fort Smith schools are moving into the Northwest Arkansas Conference to replace Siloam Springs and Farmington, Williams said.

Williams said the new conference should level the playing field for all concerned.

"It's going to help us in every sport," Williams said. "Talking to coaches and parents and administration, I think it's the best thing for Siloam Springs, and it's the best thing for every school involved in our conference.

"We feel like in this conference, every time we walk on the football field or the court we have a chance to be successful."

The new conference will come with some new playing dates.

Eighth-grade football will now be on Monday nights in conjunction with the junior varsity football games. The seventh- and ninth-grade teams are set to play on Thursday nights.

In basketball and volleyball, seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade teams are all scheduled to play conference games on the same night, Williams said.

The track and cross county teams will have a conference meet at the end of their respective seasons, he said.