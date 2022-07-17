Learning to save lives

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Garrett Hall (left) hands Hutch Davis a bucket as part of a bucket brigade to fill a water barrel on Friday at Fire Camp at the Siloam Springs Intermediate School. For one week in June and July, the Siloam Springs Fire and Police Departments hold camps for area kids to learn about safety while they have fun doing it.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Garrett Hall (left) hands Hutch Davis a bucket as part of a bucket brigade to fill a water barrel on Friday at Fire Camp at the Siloam Springs Intermediate School. For one week in June and July, the Siloam Springs Fire and Police Departments hold camps for area kids to learn about safety while they have fun doing it.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Garrett Hall (left) hands Hutch Davis a bucket as part of a bucket brigade to fill a water barrel on Friday at Fire Camp at the Siloam Springs Intermediate School. For one week in June and July, the Siloam Springs Fire and Police Departments hold camps for area kids to learn about safety while they have fun doing it.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Volunteer Denzel Valladares (right) cheers on kids on Friday at Fire Camp which was held at the Siloam Springs' Intermediate School. Valladares is a native of Fort Myers, Fla., who is volunteering for the Siloam Springs Fire Department in order to obtain community service credits for a scholarship so he can attend firefighters school in the fall.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Volunteer Denzel Valladares (right) cheers on kids on Friday at Fire Camp which was held at the Siloam Springs' Intermediate School. Valladares is a native of Fort Myers, Fla., who is volunteering for the Siloam Springs Fire Department in order to obtain community service credits for a scholarship so he can attend firefighters school in the fall.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday

Volunteer Denzel Valladares (right) cheers on kids on Friday at Fire Camp which was held at the Siloam Springs' Intermediate School. Valladares is a native of Fort Myers, Fla., who is volunteering for the Siloam Springs Fire Department in order to obtain community service credits for a scholarship so he can attend firefighters school in the fall.