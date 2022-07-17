OPINION: Leaving NWAC right decision

I've always enjoyed being on the sidelines of football games. You get an up-close and personal view of the action, and are privy to a lot of the conversation going on between coaches and players.

I don't get to do it much for varsity games these days, but whenever I attend a junior high football game, I am almost always walking the sideline.

My first year covering Siloam Springs football, 2010, was the first year the junior high teams here began playing in the Northwest Arkansas Conference along with the corridor teams from Bentonville, Rogers, Springdale and Fayetteville.

The landscape was a lot different back then, but the move seemed to be the best decision for all concerned.

It was no secret that Siloam Springs' high school teams were going to be playing in the 7A-West Conference for the 2012-2014 classification cycle, and being in that NWAC made it easier to schedule junior high football games. And the travel wasn't so bad either. Prior to that, Siloam Springs junior high teams had gone all over the place to play games, even into Oklahoma.

Also at that time, Siloam Springs was the only school that had seventh-grade football. Later, all the of the NWA schools added seventh-grade athletics to their offerings.

But times have changed, and as of this season, Siloam Springs is saying good-bye to the Northwest Arkansas Conference and joining the new Northwest River Valley Conference.

There are several reasons for this, which are all documented in the news article in today's paper.

But the biggest factor in my mind is the competition at the ninth-grade level in football.

On the sidelines, and I'm sure in the stands, it was a tough pill to swallow when Bentonville's ninth-grade team marched out with 95 kids dressed out, and here on the home sidelines Siloam Springs had 30 or less.

When the NWAC first began, teams were a little more thinned out. Bentonville had one high school and two ninth-grade teams, Black and Gold, while each Rogers school had a ninth-grade team, and Fayetteville and Springdale's ninth-graders still attended the junior highs.

Fayetteville's freshmen eventually moved to the high school and they had a Purple team and White team, but now Fayetteville will just have one team. Springdale's ninth-graders still attend Southwest, Central, Lakeside and George. Who knows if that will ever change.

But instead of playing these huge Northwest Arkansas schools, Siloam Springs will now be playing schools of like-size: Alma, Greenwood, Farmington, Harrison, Van Buren, Pea Ridge, Prairie Grove, Shiloh Christian, Dardanelle, just to name a few. Competition should level up a bit and not be so much of a numbers game.

It will be this way not only in football but volleyball, boys and girls basketball, and track and cross country will compete for conference championships in this conference.

It's a good move for the district.

Siloam Springs fought bravely in the Northwest Arkansas Conference, often undermanned. But that didn't stop the Panthers and Lady Panthers from winning lots of games in multiple sports over the 12 seasons in the league.

Still, I wonder how many athletes were lost in the transition from eighth-grade to ninth-grade, especially in football, when they knew they were going to be going up against schools three and four times their size. See in seventh- and eighth-grade, the teams in the corridor were split up in so many schools that there was more equity. The Siloam Springs teams have plenty of success over teams in Bentonville, Rogers, Springdale and Fayetteville over the years, and boy were they excited when they did.

But when all those teams merge into one for ninth-grade, it makes for a tall order to compete against.

So come this fall, we'll see how this new conference shakes out, but the early outlook is that it's definitely the best thing for all concerned.

Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader. The opinions expressed are those of the author.