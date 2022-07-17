School board meets to discuss covid spike, new admin building

The Siloam Springs School Board met Thursday for its monthly meeting, taking the time to discuss a number of issues before school starts back next month.

The meeting began with Superintendent Jody Wiggins discussing the recent rise in covid-19 cases.

"First of all, I want to talk about covid," he said. "The mandates are gone, and some of the expectations that we've had for ourselves and others as far as safety have gone away, but I will say that covid has not gone away."

He continued, saying "As we approach school this year, I want everyone to realize that this July, just like last July and the July before that, we are seeing a spike in cases across our state. Even though we are expecting to go into the school year with a new outlook, covid has not gone away, so we still have to pay attention to it."

Wiggins also addressed the issue of statewide teacher raises, which were originally mentioned by Gov. Asa Hutchinson before being shot down by legislators.

"He originally had proposed raising teacher salaries from $36,000 to $46,000 across the state to compete with neighboring states," Wiggins said. "The legislators have made it clear since then that they aren't interested in discussing that."

Valerie King, director of academic support and gifted programs, then revealed the results of the satisfaction surveys for Panther Camp, the summer program for the Siloam Springs district. The results showed to be mostly positive, and King noted they are taking the results into account for future iterations of the program.

Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick went on to give his report, which featured Lori Tugwell, director of nursing, giving a nursing department update and report for the 2021-2022 school year, as well as detailed renderings for the current plans for the new administration building, which Wiggins said will hopefully be put out to bid next week.

The board then voted on and unanimously approved a number of action items, including proposed policy updates for the upcoming school year, a bid for Allen Elementary parking lot seal and stripe, a bid for bus parking lot seal and stripe, school level improvement plans, a memorandum of agreement with Ozark Guidance Center and a minority teacher and administrator recruitment plan.

The meeting ended with the board approving resignations and new hires. There were no resignations at the meeting. The following are licensed staff hired during the board meeting for the 2022-2023 school year:

• Sammie Cunningham, Middle School GT/STEAM Teacher

• Marjorie Dean, Middle School Science

• Laura Cartwright, Northside Behavioral Interventionist

• Courtney Bradley, Southside 4th Grade Math

• Elizabeth Cole, Southside 4th Grade Literacy

• Katelyn Tester, Southside 3rd Grade Math

• Hannah Martin, Southside 3rd Grade Literacy

• Brooklyn Jennings, High School Drama Teacher

• Joshua Gilstrap, High School Agriculture Teacher

• Eden Hinton, High School English Teacher

• Stacy Espinosa, Intermediate ELA/Social Studies

• Tessa Sanchez, Intermediate ELA/Social Studies

• Kevin Scarberough, Main Street Academy Social Studies