Siloam Sunday obituaries for July 17, 2022

Donna Mae Salas

Donna Mae Salas, 88, formerly of Siloam Springs, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022 at Westwood Health & Rehab in Springdale, Arkansas.

Donna was born March 21, 1934 in Grove, Oklahoma to Clarence O'Neal and Lola Barnes-O'Neal. She was a long time resident of Siloam Springs and worked many years at Dawn Hill Country Club until obtaining her beautician license. As a hairstylist, she built an abundance of friendships during that career. She was creative and enjoyed quilting in her spare time. When she wasn't working or sewing, she would travel around the United States. During her travels, she visited 48 of the states and would attend many glass art shows looking for new pieces to add to her glass art collection at home.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, friends, and many other loved ones.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00pm-4:00pm on Saturday, July 23 at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home.

The arrangements were entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Thomas Wayne Wilmoth

Thomas Wayne Wilmoth, 64, died July 12, 2022.

He was born Nov. 11, 1957, to Thomas Edward Jr. and Marjorie Wilmoth in Wichita, Kan.

He was a graduate of Decatur High School in Decatur, Ark., in 1975. He continued his education into a career in computer science and networking technology.

He was employed by Phillips 66. He enjoyed working on cars and motors and helping people.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Arthur Wilmoth.

He is survived by his sister, Barbara Jean Wilmoth; his children and their spouses Jason Wilmoth, Michael and Faith Wilmoth, Ashley Wilmoth, and Blake and Candace Purdom; six grandchildren and numerous other family members.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Falling Springs Cemetery in Decatur, Ark.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider donating to an organization that supports cancer research to continue pursuing the cure for lymphoma.