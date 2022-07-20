Sign in
Carnival to benefit American Legion

by From Staff Reports | July 20, 2022 at 5:26 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader A vendor from Pride Amusements prepares to set up their ride at the American Legion Carnival. The American Legion Carnival will be held from Wednesday through Saturday on the property between East Quarter Road and U.S. Highway 412.

The American Legion Post 29's annual carnival returns to Siloam Springs this week.

According to J.W. Smith, the coordinator of the carnival for Post 29, the carnival will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the empty field in between East Quarter Road and U.S. Highway 412.

Crowd favorites like the Ferris Wheel and the Screamer will be back as well as the return of the Zipper, which was not at last year's carnival, according to Sondra Burlingame, one of the owners of Pride Amusements, which puts on the carnival.

Armbands will be $30 per night and tickets will cost $1 per ticket, Smith said. Rides will cost typically four to six tickets, Smith said. Parking will open at 5:30 p.m. and will cost $1 per car, Smith said.

Parking fees and a portion of the ticket and armband sales will go toward the American Legion, Smith said. The portions the American Legion received and the parking fees allowed the post to increase scholarships up to $3,000 and to donate $3,500 to local nonprofits, Smith said.

