Fall Sports Schedules

Siloam Springs football
Date^Opponent^Time
Aug. 16^at FS Southside%^6 p.m.
Aug. 26^at Rogers Heritage^7 p.m.
Sept. 2^Alma^7 p.m.
Sept. 9^at Greenbrier*^7 p.m.
Sept. 16^Greenwood*^7 p.m.
Sept. 23^at Lake Hamilton*^7 p.m.
Sept. 30^Russellville*^7 p.m.
Oct. 7^at Pulaski Academy*^7 p.m.
Oct. 14^LR Christian*^7 p.m.
Oct. 21^at Mountain Home*^7 p.m.
Nov. 4^Van Buren*^7 p.m.
* 6A-West Conference
% Arkansas Activities Association benefit game
Siloam Springs JV football
Date^Opponent^Time
Aug. 22^Springdale Har-Ber^5:30 p.m.
Aug. 29^Alma^7 p.m.
Sept. 12^Gentry^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 19^at Springdale^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 26^at Van Buren^7 p.m.
Oct. 3^Prairie Grove^7 p.m.
Oct. 10^Huntsville^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 17^at Bentonville^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 24^Rogers Heritage^7 p.m.
Oct. 31^at Shiloh Christian^7 p.m.
Siloam Springs ninth-grade football
Date^Opponent^Time
Aug. 18^FS Southside%^6 p.m.
Sept. 1^at Alma^7 p.m.
Sept. 8^at Farmington^7 p.m.
Sept. 15^Pea Ridge^7 p.m.
Sept. 29^Van Buren^7 p.m.
Oct. 6^at Prairie Grove^7 p.m.
Oct. 13^Greenwood^7 p.m.
Oct. 20^at Dardanelle^7 p.m.
Oct. 27^at Harrison^7 p.m.
Nov. 3^Shiloh Christian^7 p.m.
% Arkansas Activities Association benefit game
* All games Northwest-River Valley Conference
Siloam Springs eighth-grade football
Date^Opponent^Time
Aug. 29^Alma^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 6^Farmington^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 12^at Pea Ridge^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 19^VB Northridge^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 26^at VB Butterfield^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 3^Prairie Grove^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 10^at Greenwood^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 17^Dardanelle^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 24^Harrison^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 31^at Shiloh Christian^5:30 p.m.
* All games Northwest-River Valley Conference
Siloam Springs seventh-grade football
Date^Opponent^Time
Sept. 1^at Alma^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 8^at Farmington^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 15^Pea Ridge^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 29^Van Buren^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 6^at Prairie Grove^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 13^Greenwood^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 20^at Dardanelle^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 27^at Harrison^5:30 p.m.
Nov. 3^Shiloh Christian^5:30 p.m.
* All games Northwest-River Valley Conference
Siloam Springs volleyball
Date^Opponent^Time
Aug. 16^Maroon & Gray^5:30 p.m.
Aug. 18^Thaden%^5:30 p.m.
Aug. 22^at Pea Ridge^6:30 p.m.
Aug. 25^Gravette^6:30 p.m.
Aug. 27^at LR Spikefest^TBA
Aug. 30^Springdale^6:30 p.m.
Sept. 1^at Carthage, Mo.^6:30 p.m.
Sept. 6^at Mountain Home*^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 8^Alma*^6 p.m.
Sept. 13^at Greenbrier*^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 15^Greenwood*^6 p.m.
Sept. 20^at Russellville*^6 p.m.
Sept. 22^at Van Buren*^6 p.m.
Sept. 24^at Carl Junction Tourn.^TBA
Sept. 27^Harrison*^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 29^Mountain Home*^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 4^at Alma*^6 p.m.
Oct. 6^Greenbrier*^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 8^Conway Lady Cat Invit.^TBA
Oct. 11^at Greenwood*^6 p.m.
Oct. 13^Russellville*^6 p.m.
Oct. 18^Van Buren*^6 p.m.
Oct. 20^at Harrison*^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 25-27^5A State at Greenbrier
* 5A-West Conference
% Arkansas Activities Association benefit game
Siloam Springs ninth-grade volleyball
Date^Opponent^Time
Aug. 22^at Pea Ridge^4:30 p.m.
Aug. 25^Gravette^4:30 p.m.
Aug. 30^Springdale Lakeside^4:30 p.m.
Sept. 1^at Carthage, Mo.^4:30 p.m.
Sept. 7^at Rogers Heritage^4:30 p.m.
Sept. 10^at Springdale Spikefest^TBA
Sept. 12^Farmington*^6:30 p.m.
Sept. 13^Rogers^6:30 p.m.
Sept. 15^at Harrison*^6:30 p.m.
Sept. 19^Greenwood*^6:30 p.m.
Sept. 22^at Van Buren*^6:30 p.m.
Sept. 24^at Fort Smith Tourn.^TBA
Sept. 26^at Alma*^6:30 p.m.
Sept. 29^Harrison*^6:30 p.m.
Oct. 1^at River Valley Tourn.^TBA
Oct. 3^Van Buren*^6:30 p.m.
Oct. 6^at Farmington*^6:30 p.m.
Oct. 10^Alma*^6:30 p.m.
Oct. 13^Farmington*^6:30 p.m.
Oct. 17^at Greenwood*^6:30 p.m.
Oct. 20^at Harrison*^6:30 p.m.
*Northwest-River Valley Conference
Siloam Springs eighth-grade volleyball
Date^Opponent^Time
Aug. 22^Pea Ridge^6:30 p.m.
Aug. 25^Gravette^6 p.m.
Aug. 29^VB Butterfield^6:30 p.m.
Sept. 7^at Pea Ridge^6:30 p.m.
Sept. 10^at Springdale Spikefest^TBA
Sept. 12^Farmington^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 13^Gentry^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 15^at Harrison^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 19^Greenwood^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 22^at VB Butterfield^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 26^at Alma^5:30 p.m.
Sept. 29^Harrison^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 3^VB Northridge^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 6^at Farmington^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 10^Alma^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 13^Farmington^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 17^at Greenwood^5:30 p.m.
Oct. 18^at Bentonville Grimsley^6:30 p.m.
Oct. 20^at Harrison^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs seventh-grade volleyball
Date^Opponent^Time (B/A)
Aug. 22^Pea Ridge^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Aug. 25^Gravette^4:30/5 p.m.
Aug. 29^VB Butterfield^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Sept. 7^at Pea Ridge^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Sept. 12^Farmington^4/4:30 p.m.
Sept. 13^Gentry^4:30 p.m.
Sept. 15^at Harrison^4/4:30 p.m.
Sept. 19^Greenwood^4/4:30 p.m.
Sept. 22^at VB Butterfield^4/4:30 p.m.
Sept. 24^at Smackdown Tourn.^TBA
Sept. 26^at Alma^4/4:30 p.m.
Sept. 29^Harrison^4/4:30 p.m.
Oct. 3^VB Northridge^4/4:30 p.m.
Oct. 6^at Farmington^4/4:30 p.m.
Oct. 10^Alma^4/4:30 p.m.
Oct. 13^Farmington^4/4:30 p.m.
Oct. 17^at Greenwood^4/4:30 p.m.
Oct. 18^at Bentonville Grimsley^4:30/5:30 p.m.
Oct. 20^at Harrison^4/4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs cross country
Junior high and varsity
Date^Meet^Time
Sept. 3^Memphis Twilight^8 p.m.
Sept. 10^Elkins Invitational^8 a.m.
Sept. 17^Panther XC Classic^8 a.m.
Oct. 1^Chile Pepper Festival^10:15 a.m.
Oct. 8^Springdale Schools Invite^8:30 a.m.
Oct. 15^Van Buren Classic^9 a.m.
Oct. 27^5A-West Conf. Meet^4 p.m.
Nov. 3^5A State Meet^9 a.m.
Nov. 12^Ark vs. Okla. All-Star^TBA