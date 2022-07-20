Henry aims to be a voice of the people





Editor's Note: Siloam Springs will be voting for four city board positions this year. Municipal elections will take place Aug. 9 and the general election will take place on Nov. 8. The Herald-Leader will offer a glimpse of each candidate running. This week the Herald-Leader will focus on Ward 2 candidates Mike Henry, Blake Jones and Ken Wiles.

What made you decide to run for city board?

Well after a good loss (during the 2020 Position 7 At-Large election) I see that some of the same problems still exist. and I heard that Brad Burns was stepping down, and after a long conversation with him I decided that it was a good time to run.

How has your experience helped you to prepare for politics?

I think that through all the difficulties that I have faced and been a part of in this city, I believe that makes me a strong candidate just like everybody else to have a good voice for the city.

How do you see the state of Siloam Springs today and how would you make it better?

I think the state is always changing, something that city government is always changing, whether that be for good or bad.

Honestly I believe that any position that you go for whether you are qualified or not qualified it's really up to the citizens.

It's up to those individuals who come out and vote and come out and make those decisions and give their voices for those representatives for those wards to go up there and say yes or no to a policy or to a budget or to spending.

Realistically it comes down to are you a voice for the citizens? I believe that I will be that candidate to be a reasonable voice for the people of Ward 2.

Have you ever served on city board before?

No.

How long have you lived in Siloam Springs?

Collectively for almost 27 years on and off. Back to your first question, in that 27 years a lot of the problems that I've seen, things are still around that I've seen growing up.

I used to be one of the skateboarders around town and the sidewalks are still the same, the potholes are still the same. I have pictures of my friends and I and family going through all the streets ... and also being in the band going out on these streets, some of those are still the same. I know that's a big issue for our residents. A lot of them have been the same for 27 years. It's been wild.

What is your occupation?

I am a caterer. I am in the restaurant business and I work in the nonprofit sector.

Are you part of any civic organizations?

I am part of the American Legion and the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars).

Is there anything else you would like to add?

I don't think so.



