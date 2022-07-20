Herald-Leader obituaries for July 20, 2022

Dennis David Dane

Dennis David Dane, 73, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died July 16, 2022, in his home.

He was born Jan. 1, 1949, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Burton Dexter Dane, and Bonna Belle (Edsil) Dane.

He served in battle during the Vietnam War; earning multiple medals, including: National Defense Service medal, Vietnamese Service medal, Vietnamese Campaign medal with device, Combat Action Ribbon, and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with bronze palm. In his later years he was a member of the VFW Post 1674, in Siloam Springs.

He is preceded in death by both parents and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Survivors include his life partner Michael Pitkanen, of Siloam Springs; brother Douglas and late wife Nancy Dane, of Mesa, Arizona; sister Colleen Holder and husband Howard, of Des Moines, Iowa; several nephews and nieces and lifelong friends.

No services are planned at this time.

No services are planned at this time.

Beatrice Margaret Hopping

Beatrice Margaret Hopping, 103, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died July 17, 2022, in her home.

She was born Dec. 9, 1918, in Melrose, Kan., to Charles Warstler and Annie (Payden) Warstler.

She lived in Northeast Oklahoma until 1977 when she moved to Northwest Arkansas to settle. She spent her life as a home maker, wife and mother; raising her six children and numerous grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Hopping; daughter, Lillie Klenken; and son, Earl Hopping.

She is survived by her son, Marvin and Jan Hopping, of Broken Arrow, Okla.; son, Ray Hopping of Garfield, Ark.; son, Dale and Vicki Hopping, of Colcord, Okla.; daughter, Bonnie 'The Baddie' Barnes, of Siloam Springs; and grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. Funeral service will be in the Wasson Chapel at 10 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022. Burial will follow at Molly Fields Cemetery, on Highway 10, near Tahlequah, Okla.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Troy Eric Howard

Troy Eric Howard, 92, of Siloam Springs, AR, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, surrounded by his loving family. Troy was born on December 23, 1929 in Childress, TX. He was an Army veteran in the Korean War, serving as Corporal with the Headquarter & Service Co 430th Engineering C Battalion. In 1967, he moved his family to Siloam Springs to build and operate Liberty Savings & Loan. In time, he opened two branches in Rogers and Gravette. He and his wife Bonnie eventually moved to Rogers and, after retirement, he performed real estate appraisals and sold real estate for a short period of time.

Troy was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie McFarland of 67 years; his parents Eric Fitzhugh Howard and Louise Brown Howard; his brother William Merle Howard, his sister Nadine Nelson and husband Cecil (Red) of Spokane, his sister Florene Roten and husband Herbert of Lubbock, his sister Joan Johnson and husband Jimmy of Lubbock and their daughter Erica Dawn.

He is survived by his daughter Paula Glenn and husband Mike of Siloam Springs, his brother Jerry Howard and wife Kay of Lubbock, his sister Mary Weir and husband Tommy of Grand Prairie as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

An intimate family graveside memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Road, Springdale AR 72762 or visit nwacircleoflife.com.

Robert "Bob" David Kowalski

Robert "Bob" David Kowalski, 76, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died July 15, 2022.

He was born on Sept. 24, 1945, in Detroit, Mich., to Ignatius Kowalski and Clara McCelland.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Kowalski; sister-in-law, Darlene Kowalski; and great-grandchild, Bentley Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Maggie, of the home; three daughters, Miranda Kowalski of Siloam Springs, Jennifer Mitchell, of Springdale, Ark., and Kimberly Weilnau and husband David, of Siloam Springs; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home. Burial will follow Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Loraine "Lorrie" Nunn

Loraine "Lorrie" Edwina Nunn, 65, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died on July 16, 2022. She was born on August 17, 1956, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Jewet DeLozier and Shirley Cane DeLozier. Lorrie was a devoted member of her church, Trinity Pentecostal.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, David DeLozier.

She is survived by her husband, Edwin, who was her rock; daughters, Elaina Wilkie and husband Tony, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, and Jessica Majors and husband Mike, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Clara Park and husband Eugene, of Rogers, Arkansas, and Gracie Sanders and husband Richard, of Rogers, Arkansas; sisters, Debra Hall, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Dallas DeLozier, of Muskogee, Oklahoma, and Judi Andis, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; brother, Mike DeLozier, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Gavin Wilkie, Logan Wilkie, Kennedy Wilkie, Braxton Majors, Molly Davies, Hudson Park, and Bastion Sanders.

Visitation will be Monday, July 18, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at Wasson Funeral Home, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Funeral service will be Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at Trinity Pentecostal Church in Siloam Springs. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

Loyd Edward Warren Jr.

Loyd Edward Warren JR, 78, of Flint Ridge, Oklahoma passed away peacefully Sunday, July 17, 2022 at his home.

Loyd was born October 23, 1943 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Loyd Warren SR and Dortha Dudley~Warren. As a young man, he learned to work hard and take on whatever job came at him. This demeanor would set up his success for his construction business. On September, 30, 1967, he married the love of his life, Miki Heflin~Warren. They shared a memorable 55 years together and from this marriage came a loving family. He worked hard and was a good country man. Most of all, he cherished his family.

He is survived by his dearly beloved wife, Miki Warren of the home;1 son, Scott Warren and wife Sheryl of Colcord, OK; 2 daughters, Lynna Baker and husband Phil of Oak Harbor, WA and Marci Lovett and husband Terry of Kansas, OK; 1 sister, Pauline Dupler and husband Clifford of Los Mosses, CO; 5 grandchildren, Dylan Barnett, Dusti Baker, Hayle Lovett Ritter and husband Wayne, Destanie Whittle and husband Murphy, and Stephanie Martin and husband Brian; and many other loved ones.

A Memorial Service will be held 10:00am on Friday, July22, 2022 at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, AR. Pastor Cecil Guthrie will officiate the service.

A Memorial Service will be held 10:00am on Friday, July22, 2022 at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, AR. Pastor Cecil Guthrie will officiate the service.

Billy "Bill" Joe Wiles

Billy Joe (Bill) Wiles, formerly of Siloam Springs, Arkansas,93, died July 14, 2022, at Concordia Health and Rehab in Bella Vista, Arkansas. Bill was born April 12, 1929, to parents Charlie and Audrey May Carter Wiles, at home. He was the oldest of six children. His formative years were spent on the family farm at Melbourne, Izard Co., Arkansas. He graduated from Melbourne High School 1947, joined the U S Army in July 1948, served a tour on Okinawa, was home on leave when the Korean war started in June 1950 and was immediately sent back to Asia where he was involved in the "Inchon landing". Following this tour, he was Honorably discharged with the rank of SFC, married Peggy Anne Rauch in Fayetteville, AR and started a family. Between working and attending Pharmacy School, he graduated in 1957. Then started his career as a pharmacist. Spent 5 yrs. in Miami, OK, then moved back to AR and located in Siloam Springs, in 1965. He spent 10 yrs. at Sisco Drug then purchased all of the Medical Center Pharmacy where he spent the next 15 yrs. After closing the Pharmacy, he worked "relief" for other Independent Pharmacies for 13 yrs., then retired to stay home with Peggy as her health was failing to the point she couldn't be left alone.

He was preceded in death by wife, Peggy, and his parents and one brother, Edwin.

Survivors include Son, Gary (Lisa) of Little Flock, Arkansas, and daughter, Robna Wiles-Pfeifler (Dave) of West Fork, Arkansas; granddaughter, Jennifer Wiles of Loveland, Colorado; brother, Phillip Wiles of Flint, Michigan, three sisters, Nancy Jeffery & Judy Brookside of Flint, Michigan, and Martha Breese of Allen, Texas.

Visitation will be 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Caney Springs Cemetery in Izard County, Arkansas just a "Whoop and a Holler" from where he entered this Earthly word-full circle. Brother Phillip and Cousin David Jennings will be offering a few nice words.

