Jones looks to bring change





Editor's Note: Siloam Springs will be voting for four city board positions this year. Municipal elections will take place Aug. 9 and the general election will take place on Nov. 8. The Herald-Leader will offer a glimpse of each candidate running. This week the Herald-Leader will focus on Ward 2 candidates Mike Henry, Blake Jones and Ken Wiles.

What made you decide to run for city board?

I wanted to see change. Change in the way the city operates as far as infrastructure and taxation.

How has your experience helped you to prepare for politics?

I have friends that are on city board that helped me prepare (Jones did not wish to elaborate further).

How do you see the state of Siloam Springs today and how would you make it better?

I would redirect funds that we're spending and create new policies. There's a lot of things that we're doing right now that need to be changed. The way that we operate business (Jones did not wish to elaborate further).

Have you ever served on city board before?

No.

How long have you lived in Siloam Springs?

Since 2015.

What is your occupation?

I'm a person that works in factory production work in Springdale (Jones did not wish to elaborate further).

Are you part of any civic organizations?

No.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

No.



