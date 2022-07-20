Keeping an eye on your skin

Certain skin abnormalities can be cancerous, but not every spot is worth your worry. Learn more about how to identify what's benign and when to see a healthcare professional.

• Freckles -- These common brown spots often appear on the face, neck, chest and arms -- places often exposed to the sun. However, freckles can also be genetic. If you worry these harmless spots indicate you're getting too much sun, make sure to use broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF 30 or higher when outdoors.

• Liver Spots -- Also called age spots or lentigines, liver spots are flat, brown or black areas of skin that generally affect exposed areas of the upper body, including the arms, shoulders and face, and are most common after age 50. They may appear as a result of sun exposure. Liver spots may be a cosmetic concern, but they pose no threat to health. However, unlike freckles, these spots don't fade.

• Moles -- Although certain moles should raise red flags for skin cancer, common moles aren't malignant. According to the National Cancer Institute many people have 10 to 40 by age 25. Generally black or brown, moles are caused by clusters of pigment producing skin cells. However, Johns Hopkins suggests abiding by the ABCDE rule when it comes to moles that may indicate risk of melanoma.

It may be time to see a healthcare provider if the mole is:

A. Asymmetrical

B. Borders are ragged

C. Color varies throughout

D. Diameter is larger than a pencil eraser

E. Evolves over time

• Skin Tags -- A skin tag is a flesh-colored growth that almost looks like a bead and hangs off the body by a stalk of flesh. This benign condition most frequently appears on the neck, chest, back, armpits, under the breasts or groin area. Skin tags are usually harmless and painless, but a medical professional can remove them if they constantly snag on clothes, jewelry or cause irritation.

Monthly skin self-exams are crucial to the early detection of skin cancer. When you're looking yourself over from head to toe, keep a simple rule in mind -- change could be concerning. Any growth or spot that looks different in color, size, texture or outline than it did a month ago is worth mentioning to your primary care provider.

