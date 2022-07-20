LETTER: God and abortion

God and abortion

In his bestselling book, "The Purpose Driven Life," Rick Warren wrote, "Because God made you for a reason, he also decided when you would be born and how long you would live. He planned the days of your life in advance, choosing the exact time of your birth and death."

The Bible says, "You saw me before I was born and scheduled each day of my life before I began to breathe. Every day was recorded in your Book!" Psalm 139:16 TLB

According to the CDC, one in every 169 pregnancies will end in a stillbirth. And for Black women, one in every 96 pregnancies will end in stillbirth. Those average 23,500 stillbirths per year in the U.S. alone.

According to UNICEF, nearly 2 million babies, or one every 16 seconds, were stillborn in 2019. With proper care many of these could have been prevented.

So according to Warren, God pre-planned the exact time he would abort these children before allowing them to be born.

In the U.S., more than 500,000 pregnancies each year end in miscarriage (occurring during the first 20 weeks).

In the U.S., there are approximately 19,000 infant deaths during the first month each year with approximately 39,000 infant deaths during the first year.

But according to Rick Warren and all the millions of biblically illiterate Christians, who have zero critical thinking skills, "God never does anything accidentally, and he never makes mistakes."

They do not read their Bible for themselves, much less study it as the Bible commands, see 2 Timothy 2:15 KJV.

In Ohio, a 10-year-old girl pregnant with her rapist's child is forced to give birth. That is what these barbarians believe God wants! She went to Indiana and had an abortion before God could stop her.

"Everything was created by him, everything in heaven and on earth, everything seen and unseen, including all forces and powers, and all rulers and authorities. All things were created by God's Son, and everything was made for him." Colossians 1:16 Contemporary English Version.

So, it was Jesus who gave these religious nut jobs eyes, ears and a mouth, but no brain to think with, and no heart of compassion for a 10-year-old girl pregnant from rape. These people are evil, ruled by Satan, who Jesus also created.

Justice Alito idolizes the good old days when the Catholics tortured and burned heretics during the Dark Ages.

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs