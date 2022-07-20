OPINION: Another congrats for HOF inductees

We've turned the corner in July and are heading toward what is officially called "Fall" in high school sports land, even if the official start of fall isn't until the third week of September.

With that in mind, here's some thoughts and an opinion or two.

• Again, a much deserved congratulations to former Siloam Springs volleyball coach Rose Cheek-Willis and athletic director Ken Harriman. Both were honored in Hot Springs last Friday at the AAA's Hall of Fame banquet at the Hot Springs Convention Center. Cheek-Willis was inducted in the coaches' hall of fame, while Harriman was inducted into the athletic administrator's hall of fame, technically as a Huntsville Eagle, but there's no short-changing what he's done for the Siloam Springs School District.

• It looks like new baseball coach J Keith has hit the ground running in Siloam Springs. I've seen several updates on Panther baseball's social media account of intrasquad scrimmages last week. Give SSHS Panther baseball a follow on Facebook as there are likely many more to come before the 2023 season.

• Siloam Springs volleyball is gearing up for its season. The Lady Panthers were at team camp at Hendrix the last two days, and as of this writing the reports have been good from what's been happening there.

On Sunday, the Lady Panthers will head to Branson for another team camp. Of course, they'll make their annual trip to Silver Dollar City for some team bonding.

• The Major League Baseball All-Star Game was held Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

As a kid, there was no event I looked forward to in the summer more than "Mid-Summer Classic."

It always began with the home run derby on Monday night, with Chris Berman announcing. I'll always hear in my head Boomer's famous, "back back BACK! GONE!"

Sometimes the most memorable parts of the home run derby didn't happen in the championship round. Does anyone remember Mark McGwire launching moon shots over the green monster in Boston? Or Ken Griffey Jr.'s sweet swing?

How about Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s 40 home runs in one single round?

And then there's the All-Star game itself. As of this writing on Monday afternoon it's been since 2012 when the National League last won the All-Star Game. I will, however, point out that a National League team has won the last three World Series.

Home field advantage in the World Series is no longer tied to the winner of the All-Star Game, but I'm one of those who thought it made the exhibition more interesting.

Graham Thomas is the managing editor for the Herald-Leader. The opinions expressed are those of the author.