Rotary welcomes SSFD leaders

by Graham Thomas | July 20, 2022 at 5:26 a.m.
Photo submitted Siloam Springs Fire Chief Jeremey Criner (second from right) poses with Siloam Springs Rotary Club President-Elect Edwin Ruffing, President Stanley Church and Deputy Fire Chief John Vanatta at the July 12 meeting of the Siloam Springs Rotary Club.

