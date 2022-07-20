Second session of Scholar’s Academy comes to a close

Scholar's Academy, the educational summer day camp run by Siloam Springs Public Schools and John Brown University's Department of Teacher Education, just brought its second session to a close with an open house showcasing student work.

Every day last week, five different classes were taught for the academy, all by certified teachers -- Lego Robotics taught by Rusty Perkins, Whodunit taught by Cindy Dunn, Epidemiology taught by Jane Keen, Full Steam Ahead taught by Caleb Schultz, and Where in the World? taught by Cesia Espinal.

Stephanie Harper, the coordinator for the academy, said, "It is a program designed by teachers to engage and enrich students in higher-level thinking and hands-on activities in smaller, more intimate groups that may differ from what they experience during the school year."

Harper said the July session had more than 60 students in the program, almost double what the June session had.

"Due to the pandemic this is our first time back on campus since the summer of 2019. We are so happy to offer this learning opportunity to our children in the area," she said.

Julia Faught, a parent of academy students, was gushing about the program.

"All three kids had a blast at Scholar's Academy," Faught said. "They were so eager to attend each day and enjoyed discussing with our family what they learned."

Courtesy of Stephanie Harper A student looks through a microscope into a petri dish during her time at Scholar's Academy.

