Siloam Springs School District faces bus driver shortage

Like many of the school districts across Northwest Arkansas, Siloam Springs has a bus driver shortage.

The district, currently in need of nine drivers, has never experienced a shortage this large before.

This topic was briefly brooched during a special school board meeting in June.

"I have some concerns about filling the classified positions, in transportation and food service, those are the two that we are most concerned about," said Superintendent Jody Wiggins.

Wiggins continued, saying "In talking around, everyone is feeling the same crunch, even outside of education, with finding people."

Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick chimed in to discuss the additional steps they are taking to improve advertising and recruitment for bus drivers, including billboard and radio advertisements.

He also noted that the idea for a signing bonus had been thrown around. While a decision hasn't been made, Patrick acknowledged that they are looking into it.

"My thought is, if McDonald's has a $500 signing bonus, after they work 60 days or 90 days, and they're paying them $15 an hour to start, we have to compete with that, and I don't know how else to compete with that," Patrick said. "Our kids need to get to school."

Patrick went on to note that while the district's wages were competitive with other districts, they weren't with the business community.

Since then, the district has been putting effort into advertising for the positions, including parking buses on the side of the road with the necessary contact information.

"We have talked to our principals about giving teachers that would want to drive a bus the opportunity and flexibility in their schedule to do that either in the morning or in the afternoon," Patrick said.

He continued, saying "I don't want to get in a situation where I'm having to call parents and tell them I'm not coming to pick their kids up this morning. There are other districts who, this year, had to do that on a routine basis, because they were in worse shape than us."

Patrick also said it's been discussed to bring in John Brown University students, retired drivers, principals and even board members, with some administrators already in the process of getting their CDL license.

"Most of the drivers who have resigned recently have done so for retirement," Patrick said. "We are offering to bring them back on and that the district is in conversation with some of them."

More than anything, the district is hoping to fill these positions for the sake of students and parents alike.

"We are willing to do whatever it takes," Patrick said.