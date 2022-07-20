Wiles wants to bring experience to board

Editor's Note: Siloam Springs will be voting for four city board positions this year. Municipal elections will take place Aug. 9 and the general election will take place on Nov. 8. The Herald-Leader will offer a glimpse of each candidate running. This week the Herald-Leader will focus on Ward 2 candidates Mike Henry, Blake Jones and Ken Wiles.

What made you decide to run for city board?

Well, I ran once before. I served two terms from 2004 to 2012. It's one of those things where you do something and you kind of get the bug and it gets to be a part of you. It kind of got hold of me.

Even after I got out of it, I still stayed interested and followed things and never thought that I would do that again. It's also kind of a time frame. I almost feel like now this is a good time to do this and that.

So just remaining aware of things, keeping up with things, when ... I heard that Brad (Burns) was not going to run again for our ward that's kind of what made me decide to go ahead and get back in it.

How has your experience helped you to prepare for politics?

The big thing is the experience that I've gotten from previous terms. Another thing that I think I could bring to the conversation is, I'm retired now, but when I was working, I guess for 15-20 years, I was in the purchasing field.

Yes, I guess it's different from corporate purchasing to what is going on in politics, especially at the city level, but at the same time I think that so many of the skills that I have developed over the years might just help.

Whether we're talking about purchasing items or we talk about budgets maybe it will help me ask the right questions here or there and just be a part of the conversation.

How do you see the state of Siloam Springs today and how would you make it better?

Siloam is a unique place. It's a good place and it says to me that we're having the growing pains every other city its size in the area has had. It's different from Fayetteville, it's different from every other city in the corridor because those are bigger but they've gone through the same things.

I've lived in Siloam for over 20 years. I grew up and went to high school in Fayetteville and then it was bigger than Siloam. It had 30,000 people ... with Siloam my concern, I'm not saying we're there, my concern is to make sure we're not going too fast ... Growth is great but we need to ... plan and to work through the growth and not play catch up. We can keep pace with it and that's the idea. If you get to far behind it creates headaches.

We have a street issue and a drainage issue. If we're not careful with limited funds we can't make everybody happy. You can really get yourself in a bind if you're not careful. That's the biggest thing (that I can think of). Everybody that I've talked to since I decided to run again ... has said that. Streets are our number one problem.

Every street you go down, there's a pothole. It's just an ongoing issue. That seems to be what is on everybody's mind right now. That's a concern.

I also know drainage is an issue. I know it's not going to be easy. It's not going to be a quick fix. I think the people of Siloam are very patient as long as they can see progress made in the direction and I hope that they'll continue to be patient as the city looks at that.

If I'm elected I hope that we can look at that sooner instead of later. It's going to get worse. It's not going to get better unless we can stop and put some effort into that. That's the main thing that I'm going to do.

Have you ever served on the city board before?

Yes, I had the Position 5 At-large seat, which Reid Carroll presently occupies.

How long have you lived in Siloam Springs?

I have lived here over 20 years.

What is your occupation?

I am retired now, but I spent 20 years in purchasing ... as time went by it shifted. With purchasing I went into inventory management and control. So for six years I was managing a facility out of Rogers.

The facility is Sealed Air in Rogers, but I did not work for Sealed Air. I was a contract employee. The company that I actually worked for was out of Pennsylvania. It was called Synovos. I was there for six years.

Before I worked at Simmons and DaySpring. DaySpring is where it all started. I got into customer service and product development and as I was in product development I made that leap into the purchasing field and ... as time went on it became my core responsibility.

Do you have any hobbies?

More than I can list. I tinker in the garden. I like to cook, create new recipes. We're renovating our house so I guess you could call that a hobby. I used to golf and I've been busy with other things. I guess those are the main things.

Are you part of any civic organizations?

I am not. I stay pretty busy at church and not that I wouldn't but I haven't up to this point. I've been invited to various meetings by Civitan, Kiwanis things like that. (I had little time) especially when I was working.

Now that I've retired it would be a little bit easier. When I was working I had to there at work at six in Rogers so I was up at 4:30 a.m. Then you get home you have other things to do sometimes you are too tired to mess with it all.

I missed out with groups who had lunch meetings and breakfast meetings, there was just no way. Up to this point I really haven't gotten involved.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

Siloam is a great place. I want it to continue to get better and I want it to be the safe little community that we all love ... I want try to serve those in the community and do my best to be the voice of Ward 2.