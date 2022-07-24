Sign in
Arrests and citations

by From Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

July 11

• Peighton Cain Williams, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Tony Kurt Ziegenfuss, 52, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Johnnie Reese Ethridge II, 50, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree x2; criminal mischief in the first degree; false imprisonment second degree.

• Deidra Marlene Bird, 55, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Tony Joe Watson, 46, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Pamela Darlene Bird, 50, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

July 12

• David Perez-Neri, 35, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Derick Winford, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Destiny Maya Herrera, 22, cited in connection with contempt of court.

• Isaac Scot Perry, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Susan Elaine Owens, 58, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

July 13

• Austin Ladale Treat, 22, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Kortni Michelle Connors, 37, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary; theft of property.

• Jamie Marie Difrancisco, 42, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2.

• James Haston Mitchell, 39, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Kenneth Heath Rutledge, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Cole Niles Bibler, 31, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

July 14

• Lacy Joanna Lyons, 35, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Dallas Edward Stanfill, 24, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Celeo Renan Mancia Jerezano, 23, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Celeo Renan Mancia Jerezano, 23, arrested in connection with furnishing prohibited articles.

• Marcus King Welch, 30, arrested in connection with theft of property.

July 15

• Dakota Laverne Campbell, 22, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Natasha Renee Gutierrez, 41, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

July 16

• Dustin Earl Stilwell, 31, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear x2.

• George Mitchell Smith, 56, arrested in connection with conspiracy delivery of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance that is not methamphetamine or cocaine.

• Troy Franklin Lockwood, 25, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Tommy Dean Clinton, 37, arrested in connection with resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest; failure to appear.

• Maycee Nicole Vazquez, 22, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

July 17

• Lashorn Alexander Hoskins, 42, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Joseph Eugene Gifford, 35, arrested in connection with drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.

• Shawn Allen Brewer, 53, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Ely James Allen, 28, arrested in connection with tampering with physical evidence; theft of property; financial identity fraud.

• David Alan Peoples, 54, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Logan Timothy Hawkins, 21, arrested in connection with criminal contempt x2; failure to appear.

Print Headline: Arrests and citations

