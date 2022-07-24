Arrests and citations

July 11
• Peighton Cain Williams, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Tony Kurt Ziegenfuss, 52, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Johnnie Reese Ethridge II, 50, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree x2; criminal mischief in the first degree; false imprisonment second degree.
• Deidra Marlene Bird, 55, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Tony Joe Watson, 46, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
• Pamela Darlene Bird, 50, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
July 12
• David Perez-Neri, 35, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Derick Winford, 39, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Destiny Maya Herrera, 22, cited in connection with contempt of court.
• Isaac Scot Perry, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Susan Elaine Owens, 58, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
July 13
• Austin Ladale Treat, 22, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Kortni Michelle Connors, 37, arrested in connection with residential burglary -- commercial burglary; theft of property.
• Jamie Marie Difrancisco, 42, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2.
• James Haston Mitchell, 39, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Kenneth Heath Rutledge, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Cole Niles Bibler, 31, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.
• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.
July 14
• Lacy Joanna Lyons, 35, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Dallas Edward Stanfill, 24, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Celeo Renan Mancia Jerezano, 23, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Celeo Renan Mancia Jerezano, 23, arrested in connection with furnishing prohibited articles.
• Marcus King Welch, 30, arrested in connection with theft of property.
July 15
• Dakota Laverne Campbell, 22, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.
• Natasha Renee Gutierrez, 41, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
July 16
• Dustin Earl Stilwell, 31, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear x2.
• George Mitchell Smith, 56, arrested in connection with conspiracy delivery of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance that is not methamphetamine or cocaine.
• Troy Franklin Lockwood, 25, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.
• Tommy Dean Clinton, 37, arrested in connection with resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest; failure to appear.
• Maycee Nicole Vazquez, 22, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.
July 17
• Lashorn Alexander Hoskins, 42, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Joseph Eugene Gifford, 35, arrested in connection with drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.
• Shawn Allen Brewer, 53, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Ely James Allen, 28, arrested in connection with tampering with physical evidence; theft of property; financial identity fraud.
• David Alan Peoples, 54, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Logan Timothy Hawkins, 21, arrested in connection with criminal contempt x2; failure to appear.