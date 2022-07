Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs marching band members go through a practice Thursday morning in the parking lot at Siloam Springs High School.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs marching band members go through a practice Thursday morning in the parking lot at Siloam Springs High School.

Graham Thomas/Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs marching band members go through a practice Thursday morning in the parking lot at Siloam Springs High School.