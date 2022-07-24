Celebrating summer reading

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Henry Heathcoat won third place in the category for first to sixth grades for the summer reading program. Heathcoat won the award on Tuesday at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Henry Heathcoat won third place in the category for first to sixth grades for the summer reading program. Heathcoat won the award on Tuesday at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Henry Heathcoat won third place in the category for first to sixth grades for the summer reading program. Heathcoat won the award on Tuesday at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Evan Armstrong won third place in the young adult category for the summer reading program on Tuesday at the Siloam Springs Public Library. The library held a small celebration marking the end of the program for the year.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Evan Armstrong won third place in the young adult category for the summer reading program on Tuesday at the Siloam Springs Public Library. The library held a small celebration marking the end of the program for the year.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Evan Armstrong won third place in the young adult category for the summer reading program on Tuesday at the Siloam Springs Public Library. The library held a small celebration marking the end of the program for the year.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Cesar Silva-Hernandez won second place in the young adult category of the summer reading program on Tuesday at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Cesar Silva-Hernandez won second place in the young adult category of the summer reading program on Tuesday at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Cesar Silva-Hernandez won second place in the young adult category of the summer reading program on Tuesday at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Winnie Heathcoat (left) received a ticket and certificate from Young Adult Coordinator Leah Humphrey on Tuesday at the Siloam Springs Library for a celebration for its summer reading program. This year, the summer reading program had 22 Pre-K to kindergarten readers; 87 readers from grades 1-6; 16 young adult readers and 34 adult readers, according to Library Manager Dolores Deuel.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Winnie Heathcoat (left) received a ticket and certificate from Young Adult Coordinator Leah Humphrey on Tuesday at the Siloam Springs Library for a celebration for its summer reading program. This year, the summer reading program had 22 Pre-K to kindergarten readers; 87 readers from grades 1-6; 16 young adult readers and 34 adult readers, according to Library Manager Dolores Deuel.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Winnie Heathcoat (left) received a ticket and certificate from Young Adult Coordinator Leah Humphrey on Tuesday at the Siloam Springs Library for a celebration for its summer reading program. This year, the summer reading program had 22 Pre-K to kindergarten readers; 87 readers from grades 1-6; 16 young adult readers and 34 adult readers, according to Library Manager Dolores Deuel.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Evan Armstrong won third place in the young adult category for the summer reading program on Tuesday at the Siloam Springs Public Library. The library held a small celebration marking the end of the program for the year.



Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday Cesar Silva-Hernandez won second place in the young adult category of the summer reading program on Tuesday at the Siloam Springs Public Library.

